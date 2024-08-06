Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all users in India. A wide range of items, from home furnishing and fashion products to large appliances and personal gadgets are being offered at discounted rates during the sale. One of the most popular category during these sales are smartphones. Handsets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and more can be bought at lower effective rates during the ongoing sale.

Notably, SBI customers using credit cards or EMI transactions can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. Buyers using Amazon Pay UPI are also eligible for cashback offers. These, alongside additional coupon discounts, lower the effective prices of the handsets further over the discounted rates. The additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.

The 256GB version of the iPhone 13 can be bought at a low effective price of Rs. 47,900 during the ongoing sale, down significantly from its launch price of Rs. 79,900. Foldable Android handsets like the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which launched in the country at Rs. 88,888, is available at Rs. 53,999 (with offers). Even budget phones, like the Realme Narzo N61 can be purchased at Rs. 6,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option instead of its regular Rs. 8,499 price.

Best Smartphone Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.