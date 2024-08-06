Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: iPhone 13, Galaxy S21 FE, OnePlus 12R and More Top Deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live for all users in India.

Updated: 6 August 2024 12:48 IST
OnePlus 12R (pictured) was launched in India in January

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all users in India. A wide range of items, from home furnishing and fashion products to large appliances and personal gadgets are being offered at discounted rates during the sale. One of the most popular category during these sales are smartphones. Handsets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and more can be bought at lower effective rates during the ongoing sale.

Notably, SBI customers using credit cards or EMI transactions can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. Buyers using Amazon Pay UPI are also eligible for cashback offers. These, alongside additional coupon discounts, lower the effective prices of the handsets further over the discounted rates. The additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.

The 256GB version of the iPhone 13 can be bought at a low effective price of Rs. 47,900 during the ongoing sale, down significantly from its launch price of Rs. 79,900. Foldable Android handsets like the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which launched in the country at Rs. 88,888, is available at Rs. 53,999 (with offers). Even budget phones, like the Realme Narzo N61 can be purchased at Rs. 6,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option instead of its regular Rs. 8,499 price.

Best Smartphone Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Tecno Phantom V Fold Rs. 88,888 Rs. 53,999
iPhone 13 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 47,900
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Rs. 89,999 Rs. 45,999
OnePlus 12R Rs. 42,999 Rs. 39,999
iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 31,999
Honor 200 Rs. 39,999 Rs. 29,999
OnePlus Nord 4 5G Rs. 29,999 Rs. 27,999
Realme GT 6T 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 25,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 24,999
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999
iQoo Z9 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999
Lava Blaze X Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,249
iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Rs. 10,499 Rs. 9,999
Realme Narzo N61 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 6,999

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Realme GT 6T

Realme GT 6T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vibrant display
  • HDR10 and Dolby vision support
  • IP65 rating for dust and water
  • Bad
  • Rear panel is dust and smudge magnet
  • Plenty of bloatware and third-party apps
  • Sub-par ultra-wide camera
  • Video recording quality isn't great
Read detailed Realme GT 6T review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
