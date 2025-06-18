Nothing Phone 3's launch is still a few weeks away, but the UK brand has started teasing key details about the upcoming device. Most recently, Nothing co-founder and Head of Marketing Akis Evangelidis has hinted at the company's software update policy for the new device. Nothing is gearing up to provide the longest software support for the new phone. The Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and its launch is scheduled to take place in India and other global markets on July 1.

Akis Evangelidis, in his latest X post, revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 will come with a “5 and 7” software update instead of "4 and 4". Though Evangelidis didn't detail the exact breakdown, this indicates the new phone will receive five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches. This would be a significant upgrade over Nothing's previous software support cycles.

8 Gen 3 has a weaker GPU, NPU, connectivity and ISP - and default software support is 4 & 4. Phone (3) will have 5 & 7. — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) June 17, 2025

For comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 is assured to get three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates. With the latest Nothing Phone 3a Pro, the brand had promised three years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

With the new update policy for the Phone 3, Nothing seems to be narrowing the gap with other Android brands. Google and Samsung offer seven generations of Android upgrades for their flagship smartphones.

Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. Regarding this, Evangelidis states that the new chipset delivers better GPU and NPU performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used in the Phone 2. It is claimed to provide improvements in connectivity and ISP as well. He further added that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Phone 2 will continue to receive four years of Android updates and four years of security patches. In contrast, the Nothing Phone 3 will outperform this with a new "5+7" update policy.

The launch of Nothing Phone 3 will take place on July 1 in global markets, including India. It will go on sale through Flipkart in the country.