Google Chrome is getting three new artificial intelligence (AI) features, the company announced on Thursday. The Chrome browser was already infused with Google's in-house AI model Gemini earlier this year, but those features are only available to paying Workspace subscribers. However, the tech giant is now adding AI features that all users will be able to use. These include the integration of Google Lens, an AI-powered browser history that supports natural language queries, and a way to compare products across websites.

Google Chrome New AI Features

In a blog post, Google announced the new features for the Chrome browser. The company highlighted that over the last few years, the browser was integrated with AI features in the background to make the user experience better. These features include AI-generated real-time captions for media with audio and a way to organise tabs.

With the current update, Google Chrome is getting integrated with Google Lens. The visual lookup feature was added to the smartphone app years ago, but now it is being brought to the desktop browser with a slight tweak. Instead of needing to click a picture to run it through Lens, users can simply run a visual lookup, similar to Circle to Search.

Google Lens is being added to the Chrome address bar, and users will be able to click it to select any part of their screen and run a visual search on it. A side panel will open and users will see visual matches. At this point, users can use the multisearch feature to fine-tune the search by colour, brand, or other details. Follow-up questions can also be asked to dive deeper into a topic. The feature is currently being rolled out to all users.

Tab compare feature on Google Chrome

Photo Credit: Google

Another interesting feature coming to Chrome is called Tab Compare. The feature is essentially a shopping tool that offers an AI-generated overview of products from across multiple tabs and shows them on a single page. The information will be shown in a tablet format for easy comparison. The search giant said the table will show details such as product specifications, features, price, and ratings. This feature will first roll out in the US over the next few weeks.

Finally, Google is also rolling out an AI-powered upgrade to Chrome's browser history. The feature will allow users to access the history and type a natural language query such as “What was the last ice cream shop I looked at last week?” and Chrome will pull up the relevant pages. To ensure privacy, this feature will include browsing data from incognito mode and can be turned on or off in settings. It is also being launched in the US first and will be available over the coming weeks.