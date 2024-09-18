Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched last week in China as the world's first tri-fold smartphone, a day after Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on September 9. Samsung has shown off multiple designs over the past few years, although a commercial model is yet to be launched, while rivals Xiaomi, Tecno, and Honor are also expected to introduce their own triple-folding phones. A tipster has now shared details about Honor's upcoming foldable phone, claiming that it will be thinner (when folded) than Huawei's latest handset.

According to details shared by user Teme in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Honor is working on a tri-fold smartphone that will have a thickness of 1cm when it is folded. This is higher than the company's Magic V3 smartphone that was launched earlier this year and measures 9.2mm when folded, but it's worth noting that Honor's purported handset will be a tri-fold phone with two hinges and not a book-style foldable.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design (pictured) has a thickness of 12.8mm when folded

Photo Credit: Huawei

If this claim is accurate, the rumoured triple-folding phone from Honor could measure around 10mm when folded shut — a figure that is slightly lower than the 12.8-inch thickness of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design that will go on sale in China on September 20.

While other details of Honor's purported tri-fold handset are scarce. the company's CEO reportedly confirmed the development of such a next-generation foldable phone that would compete with Huawei's offering.

Chinese smartphone makers such as Honor and Xiaomi might be focused on developing a tri-fold phone, but Samsung appears to be working on another design. According to a recent report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is developing a phone with a rollable screen that can be expanded to a 12.4-inch display. We can expect more details about these purported foldable phones in the coming months.