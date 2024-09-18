Technology News
Honor Tipped to Launch 10mm Tri-Fold Smartphone; Might Be Thinner Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Honor Magic V3 is currently the company's thinnest foldable phone with a thickness of 9.2mm.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2024 16:24 IST
Honor Tipped to Launch 10mm Tri-Fold Smartphone; Might Be Thinner Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design (pictured) was launched on September 10

Highlights
  • Honor could soon launch a tri-fold smartphone
  • It could be thinner than Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design when folded
  • Honor is yet to announce any plans to launch such a next-gen foldable
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched last week in China as the world's first tri-fold smartphone, a day after Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on September 9. Samsung has shown off multiple designs over the past few years, although a commercial model is yet to be launched, while rivals Xiaomi, Tecno, and Honor are also expected to introduce their own triple-folding phones. A tipster has now shared details about Honor's upcoming foldable phone, claiming that it will be thinner (when folded) than Huawei's latest handset.

According to details shared by user Teme in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Honor is working on a tri-fold smartphone that will have a thickness of 1cm when it is folded. This is higher than the company's Magic V3 smartphone that was launched earlier this year and measures 9.2mm when folded, but it's worth noting that Honor's purported handset will be a tri-fold phone with two hinges and not a book-style foldable.

huawei mate xt ultimate design thickness Huawei mate xt

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design (pictured) has a thickness of 12.8mm when folded
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

If this claim is accurate, the rumoured triple-folding phone from Honor could measure around 10mm when folded shut — a figure that is slightly lower than the 12.8-inch thickness of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design that will go on sale in China on September 20.

While other details of Honor's purported tri-fold handset are scarce. the company's CEO reportedly confirmed the development of such a next-generation foldable phone that would compete with Huawei's offering.

Chinese smartphone makers such as Honor and Xiaomi might be focused on developing a tri-fold phone, but Samsung appears to be working on another design. According to a recent report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is developing a phone with a rollable screen that can be expanded to a 12.4-inch display. We can expect more details about these purported foldable phones in the coming months.

Honor, Honor Tri Fold, Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, Foldables, Foldable Phones
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honor Tipped to Launch 10mm Tri-Fold Smartphone; Might Be Thinner Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
