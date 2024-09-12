Gemini app for iOS and Android is getting artificial intelligence (AI) agents dubbed Gems. These custom chatbots were first released to users on the web version of Gemini in August. The company is now rolling them out on the mobile app as well, allowing users to create and use chatbots designed for specific purposes. Alongside adding Gems, Google has also redesigned the home page on both web and mobile versions of Gemini.

Gemini App Gets Gems

Gadgets 360 staff members spotted that Gems are now available on the Gemini app on Android. The addition of the feature reportedly also slightly changes the app's look. Instead of the Recent section where users can see prompt suggestions and recently used prompts, the area shows the title Chat & Gems.

Gems on Gemini app

The screenshots of the new feature also reveal how it appears within the app. To access Gems, users will need to click on their profile icon placed on the top-right of the screen. A new Gem Manager option is visible underneath the Extensions option.

Clicking on it will show three tabs — All, Your Gems, and By Google. The second option will show the custom AI agents created by the user whereas the third option shows the default Gems created by the tech giant. These include Learning coach, Brainstormer, Career guide, Writing editor, and Coding partner.

Gems can be understood as the miniature version of Gemini. It contains a limited dataset relevant to its purpose. Once created, Gems can process prompts faster and with a higher accuracy than the general-purpose chatbot. Notably, Gems are only available to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Alongside the addition of the AI agents to the mobile app, Google is also redesigning the home page of Gemini on both the app version and the web client. In the existing version, opening the interface shows a greeting message and the text “How can I help you today?” in large font. It is followed by several prompt suggestions placed in a carousel.

However, in the new version of the home page, just the text “How can I help you?” in smaller fonts is being added. The interface is minimalist and does not overwhelm the user with information. The suggested prompts as well as the option for new chat are placed within a chat icon placed at the top-left.