Google is updating Gemini Notebook's Short Video Overviews, a feature that turns information from a notebook into brief videos. The tool is designed to condense material from different sources into a format that is easier to watch and understand. It works with documents, notes and links added to a notebook and creates short, vertical videos that focus on the key information. The latest update expands the feature's language support and is rolling out to users across the web and mobile apps.

Gemini Notebook Adds 70+ Languages and New English Variants

Google said Short Video Overviews now support more than 70 additional languages, the company said in a press release. The company has also added three regional English variants for Australia, the UK and India, giving users more options when generating videos from their notebook sources.

With Short Video Overviews, users can turn documents, notes and links added to a Gemini Notebook into vertical videos of around 60 seconds. The feature highlights the main points from the source material and presents them in the user's preferred language.

The expanded language support for Short Video Overviews will roll out on the web and mobile apps over the coming week. The update will be available to subscribers on Google's Ultra and Pro plans.

Short Video Overviews are designed to make learning more accessible and engaging, according to Michael Chen, Gemini Notebook Software Engineer. He said the feature combines concise storytelling with educational animations, helping users grasp complex concepts on the go and share the videos with others.

Separately, Google recently introduced flexible usage limits for Gemini Notebook. The limits now refresh every five hours and depend on factors such as prompt complexity, chat length, sources and features used. Users can defer Video Overviews and Slide Decks when they hit a limit, and Gemini Notebook will generate them automatically later. They can also enable notifications to know when the outputs are ready. Google is now rolling out the changes to consumer accounts on the web and mobile.