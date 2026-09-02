Philips S7221 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,700mAh Battery

Philips has launched the S7221 5G in India, making it the latest entrant in the country's smartphone market. The handset arrives with a 120Hz display, dual 5G SIM support, a 5,700mAh battery and a 64-megapixel rear camera. Philips' entry follows the recent launch of the Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo, the first two smartphones from Fire-Boltt's new sub-brand that expanded its product portfolio into the smartphone segment. The Philips S7221 is available in two RAM and storage configurations.

Philips S7221 5G Price in India, Availability

The Philips S7221 5G is priced at Rs. 20,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB option costs Rs. 22,499. The smartphone is available to purchase via Amazon in Black, Blue and Grey colour options.

Philips S7221 5G Features, Specifications

The Philips S7221 5G has a 6.67-inch HD (720x1,600 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Spreadtrum T765 paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 16 out of the box.

For photography, the Philips S7221 5G features a 64-megapixel rear camera alongside a flash unit and a 16-megapixel front camera. Camera features include AI scene optimisation and portrait mode. The handset comes with dual stereo speakers with an Ultra Max mode for louder audio output.

Connectivity options on the Philips S7221 5G include dual nano-SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, Bluetooth and USB Type-C. The phone also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

A 5,700mAh battery powers the Philips S7221 5G, with support for 25W fast charging. It comes with a charger in the box, which also includes a screen protector and a phone protector case. The handset measures 166x77x8.95mm and weighs 200g.

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