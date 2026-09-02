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  • Vivo T5 5G Launched in India With 7,050mAh Battery, 6.83 Inch 3D Curved Display: Price, Specifications

Vivo T5 5G Launched in India With 7,050mAh Battery, 6.83-Inch 3D Curved Display: Price, Specifications

Vivo T5 5G is offered in Royal Bronze and Silver Green colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 12:06 IST
Vivo T5 5G Launched in India With 7,050mAh Battery, 6.83-Inch 3D Curved Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Vivo

Vivo T5 5G features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 5G features a MediaTek chipset
  • Vivo T5 5G carries a dual rear camera unit
  • Vivo T5 5G ships with OriginOS 6
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Vivo T5 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the fifth model in the lineup. The standard Vivo T5 5G is set to go on sale in the country soon in two distinct colour options. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, along with the MediaTek NPU 850. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D Curver AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. The smartphone also boasts a 7,050mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver about 22 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The Vivo T5 5G also features a dual rear camera unit.

Vivo T5 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T5 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations cost Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 49,999. The company is offering an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 4,000 with Axis Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank cards. 

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The smartphone is set to go on sale in India on September 9 via Flipkart. The Vivo T5 5G is offered in two colourways, namely Royal Bronze and Silver Green.

Vivo T5 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo T5 5G is a dual-SIM handset that ships with OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The tech firm promises three OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the smartphone. The Vivo T5 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) 3D Curved AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 449 ppi pixel density, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The company claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo T5 5G is the 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. The smartphone also features the MediaTek NPU 850, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The tech firm claims that the phone scored over 12,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

For optics, the Vivo T5 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.79) primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. Moreover, the smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) front camera for selfies and video calls. The Vivo T5 5G can record videos up to 4K.

The Vivo T5 5G packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, NavIC, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, a colour temperature sensor, a gyroscope, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 164.42x75.25x7.99mm and weighs about 199g.

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Vivo T5 5G

Vivo T5 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo T5 5G, Vivo, Vivo T5 5G Price in India, Vivo T5 5G India Launch, Vivo T5 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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