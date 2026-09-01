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Sony Launches Live TV Service on PS5, Bringing Movies, TV Shows, Sports and More to PlayStation Console

Live TV on PS5 is now available to PlayStation users in the US.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 September 2026 14:47 IST
Sony Launches Live TV Service on PS5, Bringing Movies, TV Shows, Sports and More to PlayStation Console

Photo Credit: Sony

Live TV on PS5 could also launch in other regions at some point

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Highlights
  • Live TV on PS5 features free Sony Pictures Television content
  • The service includes movies, TV shows, sports, anime, news, and more
  • Live TV on PS5 can be accessed from the Media tab on PS5
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Sony is launching a live TV service on the PS5, offering PlayStation users over 100 live channels and on-demand entertainment content on the console. Live TV on PS5 is now available in the US and can be accessed directly from the Media tab on the PS5 console. The service will include movies, TV shows, anime, sports, news and other content from Amazon MGM Studios, Crunchyroll, Fox, NBCUniversal, NFL Channel, UFC, and more.

Live TV on PS5 went live for PS5 users in the US on August 31. In a PlayStation Blog post on Monday, Sony said it was looking to expand the service to Canada. The PlayStation parent will also explore availability in other regions. Live TV on PS5 is not available in India at the moment.

In addition to over 100 live channels and on-demand content, Live TV on PS5 includes a free ad-supported experience from Sony Pictures Television — accessed from the Media section of the console.

How to Access Live TV on PS5

To access the content service, head to the Media tab on PS5, select the Live TV on PS5 icon, select “Sign In With My PlayStation Account”, and start watching live TV content.

Right now, the service includes movies, TV shows, sports, anime, and news, among other content.

At launch, Live TV on PS5 comes with free movies across channels like MovieSphere by Lionsgate, 50 Cent Action, FilmRise Free Movies, Sony One Horror Hits, and Cinevault.

Popular TV shows like Community, The Shield, Hell's Kitchen, The Walking Dead, Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Deal or No Deal USA, and Fear Factor are also available on the service.

Sports programming on Live TV on PS5 includes broadcasts from FOX Sports, NASCAR, NBC Sports Now, UFC and more across MMA, American football, hockey, motorsports, golf, boxing, and soccer.

In addition to traditional live TV channels, the service will also feature creator-led programming from YouTube and Spotify, including Hot Ones and The Ringer. Other specialty programming will include content across gaming and esports, documentaries, podcasts, comedy, and more.

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Further reading: Live TV on PS5, PS5, Sony, Live TV, PlayStation
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Sony Launches Live TV Service on PS5, Bringing Movies, TV Shows, Sports and More to PlayStation Console
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