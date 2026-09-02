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iQOO 16 Leak Reveals Redesigned Rear Camera Module, Triple Cameras Tipped

iQOO 16 is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 12:54 IST
iQOO 16 Leak Reveals Redesigned Rear Camera Module, Triple Cameras Tipped

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 16 will succeed the iQOO 15

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16 could feature a square-shaped camera island
  • The camera housing is expected to accommodate three sensors
  • It is said to feature an 8,500mAh battery
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iQOO 16 is expected to break cover soon. While the Vivo sub-brand has yet to confirm its launch timeline, a new leak surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the rear design. The iQOO 16 is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. It could run on the soon-to-be-unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip. It will succeed the iQOO 15, which came with a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

iQOO 16 Leak Shows Camera Design

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared images showing the alleged rear design of the unannounced iQOO 16 on Weibo. The images indicate a redesigned rear camera module compared to the iQOO 15. It suggests a square-shaped camera with rounded corners. The iQOO 15 has a large square module with rounded corners housing three camera lenses and an LED flash.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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iqoo 16 dcs weibo iQOO 16

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

 

The camera island of the iQOO 16 is also expected to accommodate three sensors arranged in a connected layout. The module seems to feature a textured surface with glossy elements around its frame. The tipster states that the iQOO 16 will use a newly developed manufacturing process for its rear panel, which could give the phone a distinctive design.

iQOO is speculated to unveil the iQOO 16 later this month. However, there is no official information on the launch date yet.

Previous leaks claimed that iQOO 16 will run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. It is rumoured to pack an 8,500mAh battery. The smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM and Android 17.

iQOO 16 is rumoured to come with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside 50-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto cameras. It is likely to feature a 6.85-inch display with a 2K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 16 will succeed the iQOO 15, which is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The existing model has a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

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iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO, iQOO 16 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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