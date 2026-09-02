iQOO 16 is expected to break cover soon. While the Vivo sub-brand has yet to confirm its launch timeline, a new leak surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the rear design. The iQOO 16 is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. It could run on the soon-to-be-unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip. It will succeed the iQOO 15, which came with a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

iQOO 16 Leak Shows Camera Design

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared images showing the alleged rear design of the unannounced iQOO 16 on Weibo. The images indicate a redesigned rear camera module compared to the iQOO 15. It suggests a square-shaped camera with rounded corners. The iQOO 15 has a large square module with rounded corners housing three camera lenses and an LED flash.

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

The camera island of the iQOO 16 is also expected to accommodate three sensors arranged in a connected layout. The module seems to feature a textured surface with glossy elements around its frame. The tipster states that the iQOO 16 will use a newly developed manufacturing process for its rear panel, which could give the phone a distinctive design.

iQOO is speculated to unveil the iQOO 16 later this month. However, there is no official information on the launch date yet.

Previous leaks claimed that iQOO 16 will run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. It is rumoured to pack an 8,500mAh battery. The smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM and Android 17.

iQOO 16 is rumoured to come with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside 50-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto cameras. It is likely to feature a 6.85-inch display with a 2K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 16 will succeed the iQOO 15, which is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The existing model has a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.