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Xiaomi 18 Fold, Pad 9 Pro Max Set to Launch on September 7 With New Xring O3 Chip

Xiaomi will also announce its N70 and N90 EV models at the same event

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 12:41 IST
Xiaomi 18 Fold, Pad 9 Pro Max Set to Launch on September 7 With New Xring O3 Chip

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s 18 Fold is the successor to the Mix Fold 4 (pictured), released in 2024

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Fold will debut the brand’s Xring O3 AI processor
  • Xiaomi’s Pad 9 Pro Max tablet will also be powered by the same processor
  • The event will also showcase three new EV models by the brand
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Xiaomi has confirmed it will announce its upcoming foldable and tablet at a special event in China. The event will take place on September 7. The brand has confirmed that it will announce its Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable and Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet during the event. These devices will be powered by Xiaomi's new Xring O3 Processor, which is the successor to the older Xring O1 processor. Alongside the new mobile devices, Xiaomi will also announce its new N70 and N90 series SUV E7 Vs at the same event.

Xiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Launch Confirmed

Xiaomi confirmed the new lineup on its official Weibo handle via a post. The post shares the time and date of the upcoming autumn event, set for September 07, 2026, at 7pm. The post made it clear that Xiaomi would also announce two specific products. This short list includes the Xiaomi 18 Fold and the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max. Both of these devices run the brand's latest Xring O3 processor.

Xiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Leaked Specifications and Features

Xiaomi 18 Fold has appeared in several leaks recently. The leaked images, which emerged in a special dark red colour, showed a new wide-format book-style foldable design. The images also revealed three rear-facing cameras arranged in a visor-like, capsule-shaped layout. The Xiaomi 18 Fold will be powered by the company's Xring O3 processor. The processor will have a deca-core architecture with a maximum clock speed of 4.35GHz using its C1-Premium core. The AI processor also managed a single-precision score of 629 points and a half-precision score of 799 points on Geekbench AI, according to a recent report.

The foldable will reportedly have an upgraded hinge design, enabling an IP68 durability rating. A recent report also revealed that the tablet may have a 6,000mAh battery and support 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. Previously leaked specifications mention a 6.56-inch cover display and a 7.76-inch main display, both featuring LTPO technology with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The main camera will reportedly pack a 200-megapixel sensor, with the other two having telephoto capability.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max has barely appeared in leaks, so little information about its specifications and features. The tablet reportedly surfaced on Geekbench with the model number M367FC. It managed scores of 3,474 and 13,299 in the benchmark's single- and multi-core tests, respectively.

Xiaomi also confirmed that it would announce the Xiaomi N70 Pro, N70 Max and N90 Max EVs at the same event. CEO Lei Jun announced the vehicles' features in a separate Weibo post. In his post, he confirmed that all models would feature front double wishbone suspension and rear multi-link suspension. The SUVs would also get features like high-speed tyre blowout stability control, emergency water-floating assist, and low-speed driving lights.

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Xiaomi 18 Fold

upcoming
Xiaomi 18 Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.56-inch
Cover Display 7.76-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 17
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Fold, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Fold specifications, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Launch, Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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