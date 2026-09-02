Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro were launched in India in March. The mid-range smartphone lineup was followed by the debut of the Nothing Phone (4b), a new entry-level handset from the Carl Pei-led tech firm. Recently, the prices of both the Nothing Phone (4a) series models were increased. Now, the smartphone maker is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its new handsets for the second time in the last two months. Additionally, the company could also increase the price of the Nothing Phone (4b) by a significant margin. The fresh price hikes come as various OEMs are raising the prices of their phones due to the ongoing RAM crisis.

Nothing Phone (4a) Series, Phone (4b) Revised Pricing in India (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) has shared that the London-based tech firm is planning to raise the prices of the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro again, along with its most affordable offering, the Nothing Phone (4b). The leaker claims that the company will raise the prices of the three recently launched smartphones by up to Rs. 5,000. Moreover, the prices will reportedly be increased across variants.

Model Variant Old Price New Price (Expected) Nothing Phone (4a) 8GB + 128GB Rs. 42,999 Rs. 44,999 Nothing Phone (4a) 8GB + 256GB Rs. 46,999 Rs. 49,999 Nothing Phone (4a) 12GB + 256GB Rs. 49,999 Rs. 50,999 Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 8GB + 128GB Rs. 49,999 Rs. 54,999 Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 8GB + 256GB Rs. 54,999 Rs. 57,999 Nothing Phone (4b) 8GB + 128GB Rs. 34,999 Rs. 39,999

He highlights that after the price hike, the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of the Nothing Phone (4a) will cost Rs. 44,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models will be priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 50,999, respectively. On the other hand, the price of the Phone (4a) Pro model will reportedly start at Rs. 54,999 for the base model, while the higher-end option will cost Rs. 57,999.

Lastly, the entry-level handset from the company, the Nothing Phone (4b), will reportedly get a price of Rs. 5,000, now shipping with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Phone (4b) is said to receive one of the highest price hikes among the three handsets. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4a)'s base model will reportedly get the lowest price hike of Rs. 1,000.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first price hike that the Nothing Phone (4a) series has received. At the end of July, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker raised the prices of the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro by up to Rs. 3,000. Nothing is not the only company that has raised the prices of its smartphones. Tech firms like Vivo, iQOO, Oppo, OnePlus, and Redmi have also raised the prices of their handsets recently.