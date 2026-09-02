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Nothing Phone (4a) Series, Phone (4b) Series to Receive Another Price Hike in India: What You Need to Know

Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro prices in India were recently raised by up to Rs. 3,000.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 14:06 IST
Nothing Phone (4a) Series, Phone (4b) Series to Receive Another Price Hike in India: What You Need to Know

Nothing Phone (4a) features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone (4a) features a Glyph Matrix interface
  • Nothing Phone (4a) Pro sports a 6.83-inch display
  • Nothing Phone (4b) features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC
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Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro were launched in India in March. The mid-range smartphone lineup was followed by the debut of the Nothing Phone (4b), a new entry-level handset from the Carl Pei-led tech firm. Recently, the prices of both the Nothing Phone (4a) series models were increased. Now, the smartphone maker is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its new handsets for the second time in the last two months. Additionally, the company could also increase the price of the Nothing Phone (4b) by a significant margin. The fresh price hikes come as various OEMs are raising the prices of their phones due to the ongoing RAM crisis.

Nothing Phone (4a) Series, Phone (4b) Revised Pricing in India (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) has shared that the London-based tech firm is planning to raise the prices of the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro again, along with its most affordable offering, the Nothing Phone (4b). The leaker claims that the company will raise the prices of the three recently launched smartphones by up to Rs. 5,000. Moreover, the prices will reportedly be increased across variants.

VoltNothing Phone 4A Discussion
Explore More...
Model Variant Old Price New Price (Expected)
Nothing Phone (4a) 8GB + 128GB Rs. 42,999 Rs. 44,999
Nothing Phone (4a) 8GB + 256GB Rs. 46,999 Rs. 49,999
Nothing Phone (4a) 12GB + 256GB Rs. 49,999 Rs. 50,999
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 8GB + 128GB Rs. 49,999 Rs. 54,999
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro 8GB + 256GB Rs. 54,999 Rs. 57,999
Nothing Phone (4b) 8GB + 128GB Rs. 34,999 Rs. 39,999

He highlights that after the price hike, the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration of the Nothing Phone (4a) will cost Rs. 44,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models will be priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 50,999, respectively. On the other hand, the price of the Phone (4a) Pro model will reportedly start at Rs. 54,999 for the base model, while the higher-end option will cost Rs. 57,999.

Lastly, the entry-level handset from the company, the Nothing Phone (4b), will reportedly get a price of Rs. 5,000, now shipping with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Phone (4b) is said to receive one of the highest price hikes among the three handsets. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4a)'s base model will reportedly get the lowest price hike of Rs. 1,000.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first price hike that the Nothing Phone (4a) series has received. At the end of July, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker raised the prices of the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro by up to Rs. 3,000. Nothing is not the only company that has raised the prices of its smartphones. Tech firms like Vivo, iQOO, Oppo, OnePlus, and Redmi have also raised the prices of their handsets recently.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing, Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India, Nothing Phone 4b Price in India, Nothing Phone 4a Price Hike India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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