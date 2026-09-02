Poco has unveiled the Poco X8 5G internationally, with the new smartphone combining a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, Qualcomm's latest entry-level 5G platform and a high-capacity battery. The device features a 6.83-inch screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while its 8,340mAh silicon-carbon cell supports 67W charging. It also gets four IP certifications for water and dust resistance. The global lineup includes three memory configurations, while the Indian model is set to arrive on September 4 with a 9,000mAh battery.

Poco X8 5G Price, Availability

The Poco X8 5G reportedly starts at $269 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs $299 (roughly Rs. 28,400) and the 12GB + 256GB configuration is the most expensive option at $349 (roughly Rs. 33,100). The handset is available globally in Black, Orange and White colour options. The company has yet to announce the global availability of the phone.

Poco X8 5G Features, Specifications

The Poco X8 5G features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ and 12-bit colour depth. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and also supports 3,840Hz PWM dimming. The phone uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3 on top.

For optics, the Poco X8 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS and EIS, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It supports up to 1080p video recording and features a 16-megapixel front camera as well. Camera features include underwater shooting, dual-video recording and AI tools such as Glare Removal, Erase Pro, Image Expansion and Image Enhancement.

The Poco X8 5G supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor and Xiaomi Offline Communication support. The phone carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water, including exposure to high-pressure and high-temperature water.

The global variant of the Poco X8 5G packs an 8,340mAh silicon-carbon battery with 13 percent silicon content. Poco says it can retain at least 80 percent capacity after 1,600 charging cycles. The battery supports 67W wired charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. The global model measures 163.45x78.27x8.6mm and weighs 223g.

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