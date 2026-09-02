Xiaomi recently begun teasing the Redmi 17 series in India. So far, only the launch of the Redmi 17 has been confirmed, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are also in line for a debut. Ahead of launch, a tipster has leaked the pricing of the upcoming handsets from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Both models are expected to be positioned in the mid-range, although they could be considerably more expensive than their predecessors.

Redmi 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro India Price Leak

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Redmi 17 price in India could start at Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is reportedly expected to cost Rs. 28,000. This could potentially make the upcoming handset significantly more expensive than its predecessor, the Redmi 15 5G.

Redmi 17 Series India Pricing 🇮🇳



Got these prices from my source 👀



📱 Redmi 17

→ Snapdragon 4 Gen 5

→ 6GB + 128GB: ₹25,000

→ 8GB + 128GB: ₹28,000



📲 Redmi Note 17 Pro

→ Snapdragon 6s Gen 4

→ 8GB + 128GB: ₹39,000

→ 8GB + 256GB: ₹42,000



🇮🇳 These are the prices I'm… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 1, 2026

For comparison, the Redmi 15 5G was launched in the country in August 2025, starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. In recent months, however, the handset has received a price hike, and it now starts at Rs. 21,499.

The tipster claims Redmi 17 could be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro, meanwhile, is said to carry a starting price of Rs. 39,000 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It is also tipped to come with 256GB of storage, which could cost Rs. 42,000. Like the Redmi 17, the Note 17 Pro is expected to feature a Snapdragon chipset, with the tipster claiming that it will use the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4.

Its predecessor, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, was priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration at launch. It currently retails for Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, respectively.

Xiaomi, notably, has already started teasing the Redmi 17 series in India. The Redmi 17 5G has been confirmed to arrive in the country, with the company also revealing details about its colour options and battery. Meanwhile, the launch of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G has also been teased for the Indian market, which could arrive alongside the Note 17 Pro 5G.