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Redmi 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch

The tipster claims Redmi 17 could be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 September 2026 12:35 IST
Redmi 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch

Redmi 17 is the upcoming successor to the Redmi 15 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Redmi 17 pricing could start at Rs. 25,000 for the base variant
  • Tipster claims the Redmi Note 17 Pro could start at Rs. 39,000
  • Both handsets are expected to be powered by Snapdragon chips
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Xiaomi recently begun teasing the Redmi 17 series in India. So far, only the launch of the Redmi 17 has been confirmed, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are also in line for a debut. Ahead of launch, a tipster has leaked the pricing of the upcoming handsets from the Xiaomi sub-brand. Both models are expected to be positioned in the mid-range, although they could be considerably more expensive than their predecessors.

Redmi 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro India Price Leak

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the Redmi 17 price in India could start at Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is reportedly expected to cost Rs. 28,000. This could potentially make the upcoming handset significantly more expensive than its predecessor, the Redmi 15 5G.

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For comparison, the Redmi 15 5G was launched in the country in August 2025, starting at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. In recent months, however, the handset has received a price hike, and it now starts at Rs. 21,499.

The tipster claims Redmi 17 could be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro, meanwhile, is said to carry a starting price of Rs. 39,000 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It is also tipped to come with 256GB of storage, which could cost Rs. 42,000. Like the Redmi 17, the Note 17 Pro is expected to feature a Snapdragon chipset, with the tipster claiming that it will use the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4.

Its predecessor, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, was priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration at launch. It currently retails for Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, respectively.

Xiaomi, notably, has already started teasing the Redmi 17 series in India. The Redmi 17 5G has been confirmed to arrive in the country, with the company also revealing details about its colour options and battery. Meanwhile, the launch of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G has also been teased for the Indian market, which could arrive alongside the Note 17 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design feels premium
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Large display for binge watching
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Inadequate brightness levels
  • Considerable bloatware
Read detailed Redmi 15 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi 17, Redmi 17 Price in India, Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro price in India, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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