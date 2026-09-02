Sonos announced on Tuesday announced its next-generation audio operating system dubbed Sonos 27. As per the US-based high-end audio equipment company, the OS has several new features, including a redesigned app, AI-powered controls, and new ways to move sound between devices. Alongside, Sonos is bringing two of its global products, including the Sonos Beam Ultra and the Sonos Ace Ultra to India, which are expected to join its flagship lineup.

Sonos 27 Details

In a press note, the company said that Sonos 27 expands its connected audio platform with support for multiple AI assistants and agents. A notable new feature is Sonos 27voice, a proprietary voice assistant that focuses on music and mood curation. Another addition is

Sonos 27mcp, which is claimed to allow external AI assistants and agents to connect to a Sonos system.

Sonos says 27mcp will also have support for ChatGPT. Following its arrival, users will be able to ask ChatGPT to play music in different parts of their home directly from a phone or computer, without having to leave the conversation.

The company also previewed Sonos Custom Agents. As the name suggests, this capability enables users to create their own personal agents with each having its own AI model, persona, and voice. Meanwhile, Sonos Fabric lets Sonos products sense each other and adapt based on their surroundings and positioning.

Sonos Fabric is claimed to enable to new features. The first is headphone linking, which connects the Sonos Ace Ultra directly to a Sonos system. It will initially be available as an Early Access feature and will allow users to move audio between nearby Sonos speakers and their headphones.

The second is Sonos Positioning Technology. The company says this feature uses high-frequency sound to determine a speaker's location and adjust its role in the system accordingly. This further enables a new portable surrounds feature.

As part of Sonos 27, the companion app is also being redesigned with new navigation alongside other improvements.

Sonos Play Ultra, Beam Ultra, Ace Ultra India Availability

The Sonos Play Ultra is a portable speaker that can connect over Wi-Fi to other Sonos products for multi-room audio or stereo pairing and can also be used with a Charging Base. The speaker features a removable utility loop, offers up to 24 hours of battery life and has an IP67-rated design. According to the company, the Sonos Play Ultra will be generally available in India beginning September 8.

Meanwhile, the new Sonos Beam Ultra and Sonos Ace Ultra will join the portfolio as flagship offerings. These products will arrive in India at a later date. Sonos has yet to announce their India pricing of the new devices.