Samsung Intelligent Eyewear Launch Timeline Surfaces Online

Samsung's first AI-powered smart glasses, reportedly called Intelligent Eyewear, are expected to go on sale in South Korea and the US in mid-December. According to a report, the initial launch will exclude markets such as Japan and Europe, with the company planning to expand availability depending on early demand. The smart glasses are built on Google's Android XR platform and integrate Gemini AI. They are expected to offer features such as real-time translation, voice navigation and automatic note-taking.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear Launch Timeline, Availability

According to a report by Chosun Biz, Samsung Electronics has finalised plans to launch its first AI smart glasses in South Korea and the US in mid-December. The company has yet to decide on the retail price, which is currently under discussion. Japan, China and European markets will not be part of the initial rollout.

An electronics industry official reportedly told the publication that Samsung plans to expand availability after assessing initial demand and user feedback in the two markets. The limited rollout follows a similar approach to the company's Galaxy XR headset, which initially went on sale in South Korea and the US before expanding to other markets.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear Features, Specifications

Samsung's Intelligent Eyewear runs on Google's Android XR platform and uses Gemini AI. The glasses can recognise their surroundings through built-in cameras and microphones, allowing users to access real-time translation and voice-based navigation without taking out their smartphones. They can also capture documents and meeting scenes and automatically organise the information in the Notes app on connected Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung's Intelligent Eyewear smart glasses are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 chipset and are claimed to last up to nine hours on a single charge. The company has unveiled four models so far, two at Google I/O in May and another two at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London on October 22.

The South Korean tech giant will compete with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses when it launches Intelligent Eyewear. Its glasses will use Google's Gemini AI and Android XR platform, with designs developed alongside Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. Samsung has yet to reveal the price.