Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024

Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024

Google shared its AI-based achievements in 2024 at the AI for Science Forum in London.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2024 17:37 IST
Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google DeepMind also built a system capable of controlling plasma in a nuclear fusion reactor

Highlights
  • Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold 2 AI model predicted structure of proteins
  • The company expanded its flood forecasting system with the help of AI
  • This was the inaugural edition of the AI for Science Forum event
Advertisement

Google has revealed notable scientific breakthroughs made this year that were possible due to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. On Monday, Google DeepMind co-hosted the inaugural edition of the AI for Science Forum in London alongside the Royal Society. During the event, the Mountain View-based tech giant recapped achievements such as using an AI model to predict protein structures, expanding its flood forecasting system, and wildfire detection and tracking system. DeepMind was also able to build a system that is capable of controlling plasma with a nuclear fusion reactor.

Google Outlines Its Major Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024

The tech giant stated that AI has played a key role in the ongoing year in solving many confounding problems in science using its computational techniques. The company also emphasised that AI is not a replacement for scientists but can become a crucial assistant for them.

One of the biggest achievements of Google DeepMind was when the AI research wing of the tech giant used its AlphaFold 2 AI model to predict structures of 200 million proteins. The company highlighted that this discovery pushed the scientific community decades ahead as the determination of the 3D structure of a single protein can take up to a year. Notably, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, the individuals behind the project were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 for this discovery.

Google also partnered with Lichtman Lab at Harvard to map a piece of the human brain of an unprecedented level of detail. This project was released this year and revealed structures within the human brain that were previously unseen.

In 2024, AI also helped Google improve its prediction and tracking systems. The company's riverine flood forecasting system was expanded at scale in 2024 and now covers 100 countries and 700 million people globally. The tech giant also partnered with the US Forest Service to develop the FireSat AI model that can detect and track wildfires as small as the size of a classroom within 20 minutes.

GraphCast, a machine learning research model developed by Google DeepMind, can now predict the tracks of cyclones. The company claims it can predict such weather-based disturbances faster and more accurately compared to traditional weather simulation systems.

Advances were also made in mathematical reasoning and quantum computing. DeepMind's AlphaGeometry AI system, which was launched in 2024, solved complex geometry problems at a level similar to a human Olympiad gold medallist. Google researchers also worked with UC Berkeley and Columbia University to perform chemical simulations on a quantum computer to predict chemical reactivity and kinetics.

Looking towards sustainable energy, the tech giant announced the Graph Networks for Materials Exploration (GNoME) which discovered 3,80,000 materials that are stable at low temperatures, opening new avenues to make better solar cells, batteries, and potential superconductors.

The tech giant also made breakthroughs in nuclear fusion, which is considered the energy of the future. Collaborating with the Swiss Plasma Center at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, Google DeepMind announced the development of an AI system that can control the plasma inside a nuclear fusion reactor without any manual assistance. This is still a work in progress, but the company said it is a critical step towards stable fusion and abundant clean energy.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google DeepMind, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme GT Neo 7 Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site, May Feature 80W Fast Charging

Related Stories

Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  2. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  3. Asus ROG Phone 9 Achieves Highest Benchmark Score to Date
  4. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  5. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  6. Vivo S20 Series Up for Pre-Orders; Standard Model Arrives on Geekbench
  7. Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Lead The Game Awards 2024 Nominations
  8. This Is How Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Made Possible
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55 With Android 15 Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Beta Release
  10. When and Where To Watch Vikkatakavi, a Thrilling Tale of Mystery
#Latest Stories
  1. India Plans to Build Moon-Orbiting Space Station by 2040: Report
  2. Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024
  3. 123 Bodies Found in England's Ancient Leicester Cathedral: What You Need to Know
  4. Realme GT Neo 7 Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site, May Feature 80W Fast Charging
  5. ZTE Blade V70 With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, 6.7-Inch LCD Screen Listed Online
  6. Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Possible Because of Important Decision in 2017, Executives Say
  7. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Teased Ahead of Redmi A4 5G Debut Tomorrow: Expected Specifications
  8. Conservation Expert Warns Earth Is In Midst Of Sixth Great Extinction, Calls for Immediate Action
  9. Here's How James Webb Space Telescope Helps Us Look Back in Time
  10. iPhone 17 Air to Be Apple's Thinnest-Ever Phone; A19 Chips to Be Built Using TSMC’s New Technology: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »