Realme GT Neo 7 Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site, May Feature 80W Fast Charging

Realme has been listed on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website with a model number RMX5060.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2024 17:09 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 offers 120W wired fast charging

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 7 is expected to come with upgrades over Realme GT Neo 6
  • Realme GT Neo 6 offers 120W wired fast charging
  • It is said to reach the market at the end of this year
Realme GT Neo 7 is in the works and may launch soon, if recent leaks are any indication. In a fresh update, the unannounced Realme smartphone allegedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website, indicating that its launch is imminent. The newest entry for a Realme handset on 3C suggests fast charging details of the phone. The Realme GT Neo 7 is expected to come with upgrades over Realme GT Neo 6. It is tipped to run an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Realme GT Neo 7 Launch Could Be Imminent

A smartphone with model number RMX5060 has been listed on China's 3C website (via MySmartPrice) and this could be the upcoming Realme GT Neo 7. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the entry on the certification site, which also reveals some other details of the handset and its accessories.

The latest listing for a Realme phone on the 3C website
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

 

According to the 3C entry, the bundled charger of the purported Realme phone bears the model number VCB8OACH with 5VDC 2A fast charging support. This model number and charging speed appears to correspond to 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging technology.

Notably, the Realme GT Neo 7 is tipped to arrive with support for 100W fast charging. The predecessor offers 120W wired fast charging.

Last month a Chinese tipster suggested the launch timeline and key specifications of Realme GT Neo 7. It is said to be launched at the end of this year. Realme is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip on the phone with overclocked CPU cores. It is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution.

The Realme GT Neo 6 was launched in China in May with a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB version. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.

The Realme GT Neo 6 sports a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Teased Ahead of Redmi A4 5G Debut Tomorrow: Expected Specifications
