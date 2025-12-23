Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Is AGI Possible? Godfather of AI and Google DeepMind Chief Caught in War of Words on Social Media

Is AGI Possible? Godfather of AI and Google DeepMind Chief Caught in War of Words on Social Media

The debate between Demis Hassabis and Yann LeCun began after the former denied the existence of general intelligence.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 December 2025 17:41 IST
Is AGI Possible? Godfather of AI and Google DeepMind Chief Caught in War of Words on Social Media

Photo Credit: X/@ylecun, @demishassabis

Yann LeCun’s core argument is that AGI cannot be built since we cannot imagine general intelligence

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hassabis said LeCun is “plain incorrect”
  • He also equated human brains with Turing machines
  • LeCun believes the human brain is highly inefficient
Advertisement

The AI researcher beef was on nobody's 2025 Bingo card, but it has happened (before GTA 6). X (formerly Twitter) was called the “digital town square” by Elon Musk, and it is an acceptable social media platform to argue with those whose views you do not agree with, and generally, no one bats an eye. But when the Godfather of AI and the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner tangle in a war of words, it does turn heads. On Monday, Yann LeCun and Demis Hassabis were engaged in a heated conversation over whether general intelligence exists.

Demis Hassabis and Yann LeCun Battle Over General Intelligence

While the main argument was about the existence of general intelligence as a concept, there is a deeper link with the technology in which both are heavily invested. Hassabis is the CEO of Google DeepMind, the division which leads Google's major AI projects, from research to deployment. On the other hand, LeCun served as Meta's Chief AI Scientist for years and has recently launched his AI startup, Advanced Machine Intelligence (AMI) Labs.

So, when they argue over the concept of general intelligence, what they are really saying is whether building artificial general intelligence (AGI) is a feasible goal or not. Notably, every major AI company, including Anthropic, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, xAI, and more.

The first post was made by Hassabis when he replied to an interview with LeCun, where the Turing Award winner declared that “general intelligence as a concept” does not make sense. To put it simply, he believes that human minds are super-specialised to complete tasks in our physical world. Calling the word “general” a misnomer, he claims that human perception believes in general intelligence because we cannot even imagine the problems that our brains cannot solve. He also illustrates this with the example of Chess, a sport where machines are far superior to humans.

“Yann is just plain incorrect here; he's confusing general intelligence with universal intelligence,” replied Hassabis, adding that the human brain is extremely general. He argued that the super-specialised nature of the brain is an acquired trait due to its finite memory and energy.

“But the point about generality is that in theory, in the Turing Machine sense, the architecture of ​such a general system is capable of learning anything computable given enough time and memory​ (and data), and the human brain (and AI foundation models) are approximate Turing Machines,” the Google DeepMind CEO said. He also refuted the chess argument, adding that humans inventing chess in the first place is evidence of the general capacity.

With nearly 10,000 likes and 1,200 reshares (at the time of publishing), the post captured the attention of LeCun. He replied, “I object to the use of 'general' to designate 'human level' because humans are extremely specialised.” Giving the example of the optic nerve, he argued that it is capable of a massively large number of vision functions and sees a large number of rays, but in reality, the eye can only see a fraction of all rays that exist in the world (the visible light or VIBGYOR).

Reiterating his earlier position, he added, “Clearly, a properly trained human brain with an infinite supply of pens and paper is Turing complete. But for the vast majority of computational problems, it's horribly inefficient, which makes it highly suboptimal under bounded resources (like playing a chess game).” Hassabis has yet to respond to this argument.

So, how does it connect to AGI? The rationale is that if humans themselves do not possess general intelligence, how can we create a machine that is capable of it? As such, AGI is a meaningless goalpost, and the real goal has always been superintelligence. However, many experts in the field have disagreed with this notion and have called AGI the midpoint to superintelligence or sentient AI, with human-level intelligence and the ability to perform general-purpose tasks.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yann LeCun, Demis Hassabis, Google DeepMind, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AGI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

Related Stories

Is AGI Possible? Godfather of AI and Google DeepMind Chief Caught in War of Words on Social Media
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Leaked
  3. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details and Realme Buds Air Launch Date Revealed
  4. Google Brings Its Emergency Location Service to Smartphones in India
  5. Battle of the Nerds: Godfather of AI, Google DeepMind Chief Argue Over AGI
  6. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 May Launch With These Notable Camera Upgrades
  7. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features
  9. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro Spotted on IMDA Ahead of Global Launch
  10. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Loses Indie Game Awards Honour Over Gen AI Use
#Latest Stories
  1. Is AGI Possible? Godfather of AI and Google DeepMind Chief Caught in War of Words on Social Media
  2. Honor Win Series Camera Specifications Tipped Days Ahead of China Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Surface Online; Tipster Leaks Global Variant Price, Features
  4. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Game of the Year Win at Indie Game Awards Retracted Over Gen AI Use
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro Listed on IMDA Database; Global Debut Expected Soon After Launch in China
  6. How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World’s Bottled Water, Suggests New Study
  7. Google Launches Emergency Location Service Feature for Android Smartphones in India
  8. Apple's iPhone Could Soon Support Pairing With Wireless Earphones, Third-Party Smartwatches
  9. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Tipped to Launch With Notable Camera Upgrades
  10. Anthropic Releases New Open-Source Tool That Evaluates How AI Models Behave
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »