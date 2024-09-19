YouTube is introducing several new features to its video streaming platform, and a few of them will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). On Wednesday, the platform held its Made on YouTube event and the biggest announcement was the integration of a new AI Video model to let creators generate backgrounds and six-second-long videos for Shorts. The AI model being used for this is Veo, which was unveiled earlier by Google DeepMind. Additionally, YouTube is also introducing new ways for creators to use AI to generate video ideas and titles.

YouTube's New AI Features

In a blog post, the company highlighted that it is integrating the AI video generation model Veo into YouTube Shorts later this year. This tool will build on top of Dream Screens, the experimental feature released in June. The video-streaming giant claims it will allow users to create live video backgrounds.

Highlighting an example of what the tool is capable of, YouTube stated, “Imagine a BookTuber stepping into the pages of the classic novel, The Secret Garden, or a fashion designer instantly visualising fun and imaginative design concepts to share with their audience.” But background generation is just a part of what Veo will do for Shorts creators.

The tool will also allow creators to generate six-second-long vertical videos for Shorts. The way the company looks at the use case is if a creator is missing some footage to make the perfect short-format video, they can use AI to generate it and add it to their Shorts video. Notably, videos generated using the tool will be watermarked by Google's in-house AI labelling tool SynthID.

YouTube is also introducing automatic dubbing, a feature that will automatically dub the voices in the videos in different languages. It is aimed at promoting localised creators to a global audience by eliminating the language barrier. Currently, it is being tested with a small group of creators, but it will be expanded to a larger user base in the coming months. While the company mentioned languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian, the full list of supported languages is not known.

Additionally, creators are getting another AI tool that will make it easier for them to respond to the large number of comments. In the Comments tab in the YouTube Studio app, creators will see AI-enhanced reply suggestions which will let them easily respond to their audiences. These replies will be tailored to the creator's style and can be customised.

Further, creators will also get to use AI to brainstorm video ideas, titles, and thumbnails for videos. The Inspiration Tab in YouTube Studio is now getting AI capabilities to suggest video ideas as outlines with bullet points. This feature was first announced in August and was available in beta. It is now available to a wider user base. Notably, the feature is powered by Gemini.