Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Brings AI Powered Video Generation Capabilities to Shorts, AI Reply Suggestions in Comments

YouTube Brings AI-Powered Video Generation Capabilities to Shorts, AI Reply Suggestions in Comments

YouTube will let users generate AI videos using Google DeepMind’s AI model Veo.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 12:51 IST
YouTube Brings AI-Powered Video Generation Capabilities to Shorts, AI Reply Suggestions in Comments

Photo Credit: YouTube

The Veo AI model will also improve YouTube’s Dream Screen feature

Highlights
  • YouTube is also testing an automatic dubbing feature
  • The Inspiration Tab in YouTube Studio is getting an AI feature
  • These features were announced at the Made on YouTube event
Advertisement

YouTube is introducing several new features to its video streaming platform, and a few of them will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). On Wednesday, the platform held its Made on YouTube event and the biggest announcement was the integration of a new AI Video model to let creators generate backgrounds and six-second-long videos for Shorts. The AI model being used for this is Veo, which was unveiled earlier by Google DeepMind. Additionally, YouTube is also introducing new ways for creators to use AI to generate video ideas and titles.

YouTube's New AI Features

In a blog post, the company highlighted that it is integrating the AI video generation model Veo into YouTube Shorts later this year. This tool will build on top of Dream Screens, the experimental feature released in June. The video-streaming giant claims it will allow users to create live video backgrounds.

Highlighting an example of what the tool is capable of, YouTube stated, “Imagine a BookTuber stepping into the pages of the classic novel, The Secret Garden, or a fashion designer instantly visualising fun and imaginative design concepts to share with their audience.” But background generation is just a part of what Veo will do for Shorts creators.

The tool will also allow creators to generate six-second-long vertical videos for Shorts. The way the company looks at the use case is if a creator is missing some footage to make the perfect short-format video, they can use AI to generate it and add it to their Shorts video. Notably, videos generated using the tool will be watermarked by Google's in-house AI labelling tool SynthID.

YouTube is also introducing automatic dubbing, a feature that will automatically dub the voices in the videos in different languages. It is aimed at promoting localised creators to a global audience by eliminating the language barrier. Currently, it is being tested with a small group of creators, but it will be expanded to a larger user base in the coming months. While the company mentioned languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian, the full list of supported languages is not known.

Additionally, creators are getting another AI tool that will make it easier for them to respond to the large number of comments. In the Comments tab in the YouTube Studio app, creators will see AI-enhanced reply suggestions which will let them easily respond to their audiences. These replies will be tailored to the creator's style and can be customised.

Further, creators will also get to use AI to brainstorm video ideas, titles, and thumbnails for videos. The Inspiration Tab in YouTube Studio is now getting AI capabilities to suggest video ideas as outlines with bullet points. This feature was first announced in August and was available in beta. It is now available to a wider user base. Notably, the feature is powered by Gemini.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, AI, Artificial Intelligence, YouTube Shorts, Google DeepMind, AI Video
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel Smartphones Will Reportedly Get Android 15 Update Next Month: Supported Models
HTC Vive Focus Vision With Snapdragon XR2 Chip, 5K Resolution Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

YouTube Brings AI-Powered Video Generation Capabilities to Shorts, AI Reply Suggestions in Comments
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Series to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  2. Asus Starts Pre-Orders for Zenbook S14, ExpertBook P5405 Debuts in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M55s Design Revealed; Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. Infinix Confirms Zero Flip 5G Will Be Equipped With This MediaTek Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm's Antitrust Fine Confirmed by EU Court With Minor Reduction
  2. Asus ExpertBook P5405 Unveiled in India; Pre-Orders for Zenbook S14 Begin Ahead of September 25 Launch
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series to Arrive With Features Cloned from iPhone 16 Pro Models, Tipster Claims
  4. OxygenOS 15 Update to Reportedly Come With iOS-Like Control Centre, Live Photos Option and More Features
  5. Chandrayaan-4 Mission Gets Government Approval, to Bring Back Samples from the Moon
  6. Lumma Stealer Malware Being Spread to Windows Devices via Fake Human Verification Pages, CloudSEK Says
  7. Moto G85 5G Could Soon Be Available in Two New Colour Options in India
  8. YouTube Communities With Interactive Features Announced Alongside 'Hype' Button to Boost Creators
  9. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Type to Siri Suggestions Rolls Out
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »