Google DeepMind Releases WeatherNext 2, a Forecasting AI Model for Users

WeatherNext 2 is the successor to last year’s GenCast AI model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 November 2025 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mark König

WeatherNext 2 runs four times a day, producing six-hour forecasts each time

Highlights
  • Google DeepMind says it is eight times faster than GenCast
  • The model is also powering Google Search and Gemini
  • WeatherNext 2 supports a resolution of up to one hour
Google DeepMind and Google Research introduced a new weather forecasting artificial intelligence (AI) model on Monday. Dubbed WeatherNext 2, it is the successor of last year's GenCast model and comes with several improvements. The Mountain View-based tech giant states that the model is now eight times faster and features an increased resolution (enabling detailed weather monitoring) for one hour. This is also the first time the company is bringing the AI model outside of its research labs and letting users access its capabilities.

DeepMind's WeatherNext 2 Released to Users

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new weather forecasting model and highlighted its availability. WeatherNext 2's data can now be accessed from Earth Engine and BigQuery. It is also being made available to Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform as part of an early access programme. Notably, the company already uses the technology in Search, Gemini, Pixel Weather, and Google Maps Platform's Weather application programming interface (API).

Put simply, WeatherNext 2 can generate hundreds of possible weather scenarios from a single input in less than a minute, using just one Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), Google's custom chip for AI work. This is a big deal because traditional weather models, which rely on physics-based simulations, often take hours to run on supercomputers.

The WeatherNext 2 shows measurable improvements, Google claims. It is said to outperform GenCast on 99.9 percent of key variables (like temperature, humidity, wind) and across lead times up to 15 days. It also delivers higher temporal resolution, meaning it can provide more detailed, hour-by-hour forecasts.

The technology behind the AI model is based on a new architecture called a Functional Generative Network (FGN). Rather than just producing a single line-of-best-guess forecast, FGN injects structured “noise” into the model's parameters so it can generate a variety of realistic and coherent weather futures.

The model learns what meteorologists call “marginals” and “joints”. Marginals are simple, separate variables, such as temperature or wind speed in a place. Joints are combinations, such as how wind and humidity interact over a whole region. Even though WeatherNext 2 is trained only on marginal data, DeepMind says it excels at forecasting joints too, which is important for complex weather patterns like heatwaves or storms.

Notably, WeatherNext 2 runs four times a day, producing six-hour forecasts each time.

Google DeepMind, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Models, LLM
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
