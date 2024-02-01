Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Bard Advanced Confirmed to Get a Paid Subscription, to Be Powered by Gemini Ultra AI Model

Google Bard Advanced Confirmed to Get a Paid Subscription, to Be Powered by Gemini Ultra AI Model

Google confirmed the paid subscription model at the Alphabet 2023 Q4 earnings call.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 16:53 IST
Google Bard Advanced Confirmed to Get a Paid Subscription, to Be Powered by Gemini Ultra AI Model

Photo Credit: Google

The details regarding the pricing and features of Google Bard Advanced have not been disclosed

Highlights
  • Google Bard Advanced will be capable of running complex tasks
  • The AI chatbot will be multimodal and support images, videos, and more
  • Google claims Gemini Ultra AI model outperforms GPT-4 on MMLU benchmark
Advertisement

Google Bard Advanced, the company's upcoming generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot, has been confirmed to get a paid subscription model. Google made the announcement during its Q4 2023 earnings call but did not disclose pricing details or a possible launch date. Google's AI chatbot was first announced in early 2023 as a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot (formerly known as Bing Chat). At the time of the announcement, it was powered by the tech giant's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), and later by the Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM 2).

However, in December 2023, Google unveiled its latest AI model Gemini and claimed it to be the company's “largest and most capable AI model.” It came in three versions. Gemini Nano is for on-device performances and is presently available on Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Gemini Pro is the standard AI model capable of a wide range of tasks including multimodal capability and it subsequently replaced PaLM 2 to power Google Bard chatbot. The most powerful version, Gemini Ultra, has now been confirmed to power Google Bard Advanced.

Unlike Gemini Nano and Gemini Pro, Gemini Ultra is meant for highly complex tasks, multimodal support, and even the creation of chatbots. Google claimed that the AI model outperformed both GPT-4 as well as human experts on the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) benchmark for text outputs with a 90 percent score (GPT-4 received 86.4 percent).

Google has not shared any pricing details, launch date, or the features that will come with Google Bard Advanced. However, looking at its specialization, it is expected to be an enterprise tool. As such, Google might bundle it with its Workspace subscription. One report also claimed that the upcoming AI assistant might be linked with Google One subscription based on the code on the Google Bard website.

Predicting the possible pricing is a trickier task given the full suite of features remains unknown. But looking at the trend, popular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT Plus, Copilot Pro, and Claude Pro all fetch a price tag between $10 (roughly Rs. 800) and $20 (roughly Rs. 1,650) a month. If Google follows the same trend, this is where Bard Advanced should be placed as well. However, it can be more expensive if the tech giant decides to add one of its under-testing AI models such as Vertex AI (for image generation), MusicLM (for music generation), or Lumiere (for text-to-video and image-to-video generation) along with the subscription.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Bard, Artificial intelligence, Chatbots, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Reliance, Bodhi Tree Said to Take 60 Percent Stake in Disney India Merger

Related Stories

Google Bard Advanced Confirmed to Get a Paid Subscription, to Be Powered by Gemini Ultra AI Model
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y200 5G Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant; Vivo Y27 4G, Vivo T2 5G Prices Cut in India
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch Soon in India; Teased to Offer Upgrades Over Phone 1
  3. India’s Crypto Industry Misses Mention in FM’s Budget 2024 Speech, No Change in Taxes
  4. India Smartphone Shipments Grew 25 Percent YoY in Q4 2023, Xiaomi Climbs to the Top: Counterpoint
  5. TRAI Aims to Tackle Call Drops Issue With Regulations; Improve Connectivity Inside Buildings
  6. Lava Yuva 3 Price in India, Design, Storage Details, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. Google Bard Advanced Confirmed to Get a Paid Subscription, to Be Powered by Gemini Ultra AI Model
  8. Xiaomi 14 Series May Soon Launch in India; Company Teases Leica Partnership
  9. Reliance, Bodhi Tree Said to Take 60 Percent Stake in Disney India Merger
  10. Threads App Sees Rise in Downloads, Competitor X Falls in Top Downloaded Apps List: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »