OnePlus Openwas launched in India in October last year as the company's first foldable phone. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and runs Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is rolling out Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 to the OnePlus Open after extensive beta trials. The stable update brings new features including File Dock, Content Extraction, and Smart Cutout. OnePlus Open users who have participated in the beta programmes will receive the build initially.

The Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 update for the OnePlus Open in India was announced through a post on the OnePlus community forum. The update comes with the firmware version CPH2551_14.0.0.400(EX01).

The update will be first pushed to OnePlus Open users who have participated in the Closed Beta and Open Beta programmes and it will gradually roll out to the regular users. Users are advised to have at least 30 percent battery and 5GB of internal space available on their devices before installing the update.

OnePlus Open Android 14 official changelog

OnePlus Open's Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 update brings Aqua Dynamics with morphing forms for viewing up-to-date information quickly. It adds a File Dock feature with drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices. The Content Extraction tool assists in extracting text and images from the screen with one tap, while the Smart Cutout feature lets users separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

The OxygenOS 14 update optimises system stability and animations along with privacy improvements. It brings improvements to Shelf by adding more widget recommendations. The update brings aquamorphic design, aquamorphic-themed ringtones, and revamps the system notification sounds.

As per the official OnePlus community post, the update is being released in a phased manner and will reach all eligible OnePlus Open units running on CPH2551_13.2.0.301 automatically over the air.

OnePlus Open was launched in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. On the specifications front, the OnePlus Open has a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The OnePlus Open has a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera. It has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

