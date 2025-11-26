Google is steadily strengthening the usefulness of Circle to Search, a feature designed to make on-screen discovery quicker and more intuitive. What began as a simple way to circle items on your display and pull up information is now evolving into a more capable, AI-driven tool. As Google continues refining how users interact with content directly from their screens, a new upgrade is reportedly beginning to roll out, and early findings suggest it could significantly improve how follow-up questions are handled within the feature.

Google Lets Users Ask Follow Up Questions While Using Circle to Search

Android Authority reports that the latest Google app version 16.47.49 now directs all follow-up text questions to Google's AI Mode instead of the standard image search. Notably, this version has not reached all devices yet and is expected to be widely available over the next few days. Gadgets 360 was unable to access the new functionality even after installing the latest version, which indicates that it could be rolling out in a phased manner.

Google first mentioned this feature back in July, saying that users would be able to “dive deeper with AI Mode” after viewing an initial result. The publication notes that this capability never became widely available at the time, but it is finally starting to appear for more users.

Until now, Google's Circle to Search allowed users to draw or circle items on the screen and get an AI-generated response, but only for the first query. Any additional questions reverted to the regular image search system, which disrupted the continuity of the interaction.

According to the report, the new update introduces a search bar placed at the bottom of the Circle to Search results panel. When users type in this bar, the query is processed directly by AI Mode, resulting in a more conversational, consistent experience.

With this improvement, Circle to Search keeps all additional questions within AI Mode, preventing a switch back to standard results. The tighter integration also supports newer abilities such as homework assistance, visual problem-solving, and travel research.