  Gemini Markup Tools Spotted in Development With Ability to Highlight Parts of Images

Gemini Markup Tools Spotted in Development With Ability to Highlight Parts of Images

Google could be working on a way to let users tell Gemini to focus on a certain part of an image.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2025 14:53 IST
Gemini Markup Tools Spotted in Development With Ability to Highlight Parts of Images

Markup tools for Gemini could help in getting more relevant responses

Highlights
  • Google is now working on a new feature for Gemini
  • This functionality could work like Google's Circle to Search feature
  • It said to support the Nano Banana highlights
Google appears to be working on improvements to Gemini's image input feature, and it could soon let users draw directly on uploaded or captured images. References to a new feature were reportedly spotted on an unreleased version of the Google app during an APK teardown. When the feature is released, users will be able to highlight specific parts of an image, and Gemini will then use those markings to offer better responses to their queries. This feature is also said to support Google's Nano Banana tool for image editing.

Google's Image Markup Tools Let Gemini Focus on Important Sections

An APK teardown of Google app version 16.42.61.sa.arm64 by Android Authority reveals that Google is developing image markup tools for Gemini. These tools will reportedly let users draw on images, either selected from the gallery or taken with the camera, before uploading them to Gemini.

Once users highlight a specific part of the image using the markup tools, they can use that selection as the focus of their Gemini queries. This feature could help in getting more relevant responses.

google gemini androidauthority Google

Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The publication has shared screenshots detailing the feature. Even without detailed instructions, Google's AI would be able to understand that the circled portion is an area of interest. Users can also give specific commands related to the highlighted section. The feature also reportedly supports Nano Banana's image editing tools, allowing users to erase unwanted elements from a screenshot.

It's important to note that features spotted in development don't always end up in stable releases, and the markup tools for Gemini are likely to be available to beta testers before everyone else gets access to the feature.

In recent weeks, several under-development features for Gemini have surfaced on the Web. A recent APK teardown of another version of the Google app revealed that a future update may allow users to issue longer voice commands without using Gemini Live. This might allow users to long-press the mic icon in Gemini's input box to issue longer commands.

The teardown also suggested additional UI changes coming to the Gemini interface. Also, Google has expanded the Summarise Pages option to both the stable and beta versions of Chrome for Android earlier this month.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Gemini Markup Tools Spotted in Development With Ability to Highlight Parts of Images
