Samsung has reportedly been spotted working on a new budget 5G smartphone called the Galaxy M17e 5G. The handset has surfaced online through a Google Play Console Supported Devices listing, hinting at the possibility of an official announcement soon. The listing suggests that the device may be closely linked to an upcoming Galaxy A-series model, indicating a possible rebranding strategy. Recent changes in Samsung's naming conventions further point to a shift in how the company positions its entry-level and budget 5G smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G has appeared on the Google Play Console Supported Devices List. The listing reveals the model number SM-M076B. It reportedly also shows the device code name as A07x. This suggests that the phone could be a rebranded version of the upcoming Galaxy A07 5G.

Earlier, based on Samsung's usual model number pattern, the device was expected to launch as the Galaxy M07 5G. However, the Google Play Console listing clearly mentions the name Galaxy M17e 5G. This change in naming is not unusual, as several smartphone brands have recently adjusted their naming strategies, and Samsung may be following suit.

The publication also points out that the “e” suffix is usually used for ultra-budget smartphones. Samsung mostly uses it for the Galaxy A0Xe series and its rebranded Galaxy M0Xe and F0Xe models. It is not commonly used in the Galaxy M1X lineup, which makes this naming choice unusual.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G was also recently spotted on the Google Play Console. That listing suggested that the purported phone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 16-based One UI 8. Another certification site hinted at a 6,000mAh battery. Based on this, the Galaxy M17e 5G may offer similar specifications.

Notably, there is no confirmation yet on whether Samsung will launch a Galaxy F07 5G or release the device as the Galaxy F17e 5G.