The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 now wrapped up. Touted to be one of the world's biggest technology showcases, CES has long been the stage where the tech industry sets the tone for the year ahead, and the 2026 edition was no different. From innovative PC form factors and AI computing to concept devices and smarter home entertainment solutions, the event demonstrated the extent to which technology is being integrated into daily life.

As the sun sets on the trade show, we look at the best and most impactful announcements from CES 2026.

Samsung's AI-Powered Bespoke Home Appliances

Even before CES 2026 officially kicked off, Samsung Electronics showcased its vision for an AI-enhanced lifestyle by unveiling a range of AI-powered products and services. The new AI-powered home appliances include the Bespoke AI AirDresser with an Auto Wrinkle Care feature and the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra, equipped with a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor, an Active Stereo 3D Sensor, a camera for navigation, and Bixby integration.

It also introduced Bespoke AI refrigerators, over-the-range microwaves, slide-in ranges, and a new Bespoke AI Wine Cellar, with upgraded vision-based AI features built using Google Gemini and Google Cloud.

The company also revealed its long-term vision for digital health. By integrating phones, wearables, appliances, and AI, the company says it aims to prevent health issues before they arise. You can read more about it here

LG Brings Back Ultra-Thin Wallpaper OLED

LG took the opportunity to revive its Wallpaper-branded smart TVs, known for ultra-thin frames. Known as The Wallpaper, the OLED TV comes with a 9mm-class thin body and a 100-inch display panel, which fits a miniature version of the essential components. The Wallpaper also brings a new true wireless experience, where all the inputs are located on the Zero Connect Box, which can be positioned up to 10 metres away. As a result, only a single power cable comes out of the TV, offering a clean appearance.

It is powered by LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 chipset, which allows the TV to deliver “visually lossless 4K video and audio wirelessly.” You can read more about it here

Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 Processors

Intel showcased its Core Ultra Series 3 processors as the first compute platform built on the firm's Intel 18A semiconductor process. This is claimed to offer improved performance, graphics, and battery life over the previous generation. Dubbed Panther Lake, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors feature a hybrid CPU architecture with performance and efficiency cores, along with upgraded integrated graphics based on Intel's Xe architecture.

Laptops powered by Core Ultra Series 3 processors will be available to pre-order in global markets beginning. January 6. Tap here to know more about the new Panther Lake chipsets

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Gets a SteamOS Version

Lenovo unveiled a SteamOS variant of its second-generation gaming handheld, the Legion Go 2. The device carries the same hardware specifications as the Windows-based gaming handheld, except it runs Valve's SteamOS. While the SteamOS version of the Legion Go 2 won't offer the versatility of a Windows-based handheld, it will bring intuitive access to a user's Steam library, cloud saves, Steam Chat, and other features like quick suspend/resume. For more information, tap here

Motorola's New AI Wearable

Motorola introduced a prototype that represents its foray into AI wearables. Called Project Maxwell: AI Perceptive Companion, it is a proof-of-concept wearable that extends Qira's intelligence into daily life without needing a phone. The prototype, developed by Motorola's 312 Labs team, is always accessible and context-aware, leveraging camera, microphone and sensor inputs as a merged unit of data to perceive what's happening around the user and also to provide real-time insights over suggestions.

Users can instruct it via natural language prompts, and with context-aware capabilities, it can not only respond to queries but also take action based on the instructions. Here's all about Project Maxwell

Razer Introduces AI Holographic Device for Gamers

Razer announced its entry into the AI devices category with Project Ava, an AI-powered holographic device. The company is pitching the device as a “digital partner that lives right alongside the user,” merging the reasoning and intuitiveness of AI with the tangibility of an avatar. The cylindrical device has transparent glass-like walls. Once activated, a 5.5-inch digital avatar appears within this space.

There are six different gaming and anime-inspired avatars to choose from, including Ava, a glowing energy ball with a calm personality; Kira, a supportive anime girl; and Zane, a gaming wingman. You can read more about Project Ava here

Samsung's Crease-free Display for Galaxy Wide Fold, iPhone Fold

Samsung's display manufacturing division, Samsung Display, showcased a new crease-free foldable display. The new foldable screen is rumoured to be featured on Apple's rumoured iPhone Fold and Samsung's purported Galaxy Wide Fold. The company claims it has an in-display selfie camera to offer a more immersive experience.

The existence of the panel has been mentioned in previous leaks, and the firm appears to have successfully built a display with a minimal crease. Know all about it here

Motorola Debuts First Book-Style Foldable

Motorola took the stage to unveil its first-ever book-style foldable smartphone, dubbed the Motorola Razr Fold. It debuts a new form factor in the Lenovo-owned brand's smartphone portfolio, joining the Razr Flip as just the second foldable model. The company claims it is designed to adapt to the user's world with flexible layouts and interfaces. The Motorola Razr Fold sports an 8.1-inch inner screen and a 6.6-inch cover display. It supports Moto Pen Ultra stylus input, while there are on-device AI features, too.

Motorola has not disclosed other details about the Razr Fold, including its battery, chipset, and dimensions. Its pricing and availability also remain under wraps. For more information about the Razr Fold, tap here

Google TV Gets a Gemini Upgrade

Gemini for Google TV is getting a major upgrade, and the company showcased it at CES. The AI assistant for the streaming platform is getting four new features. The first is the new visually rich framework introduced with the Gemini 3 Pro AI model, which generates images, slideshows, and interactive visual elements when responding to users. It can also search users' Photos library to surface specific people or moments. Users can find desired images via natural language voice-based prompts.

Gemini can also access Photos Remix and create a slideshow using the user's memories. Finally, it now lets users have a natural language voice conversation with theAI assistant to change and optimise the settings based on what they are watching. Here's all about Google's upgrades to Gemini

Dell Brings Back XPS Lineup

After pivoting to a simplified branding last year, Dell has reintroduced the XPS brand, unveiling the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops at CES 2026. The refreshed lineup, comprising the XPS 14 and XPS 16 models, brings a renewed focus on premium materials, portability, and all-day battery life. The new models are the thinnest XPS laptops yet, measuring just 14.6mm in thickness.

Dell's Alienware portfolio, meanwhile, has also been expanded to cater to a wider range of gamers, from top-of-the-line gaming laptops and CPUs to entry-level and ultra-slim machines. You can read more about it here