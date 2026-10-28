Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google DeepMind Introduces Genie 4 With Real Time Simulation, Native Audio Generation

Google DeepMind Introduces Genie 4 With Real-Time Simulation, Native Audio Generation

Genie 4 allows users to modify a running simulation through natural-language prompts, as per Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 12:47 IST
Google DeepMind Introduces Genie 4 With Real-Time Simulation, Native Audio Generation

Google is also experimenting Genie with Gemini 4 Argon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Genie 4 is claimed to create realistic, interactive real-time simulations
  • Users can modify running simulations using natural-language prompts
  • All generated media includes SynthID AI watermarking technology
Advertisement

Google DeepMind on Tuesday announced Genie 4 as its latest world model. The Mountain View-based tech giant says it can create realistic, interactive simulations that respond to user inputs in real time. The world model is claimed to be capable of generating environments with natural movement, realistic physics, and native audio, including ambient sounds, music, and interactive character dialogue. As per Google, Genie 4 is currently being tested with trusted partners.

Google DeepMind's Genie 4 Details Revealed

Released in research preview, Google DeepMind describes Genie 4 as a world model that combines real-time interactive simulation with improved realism. It builds upon the capabilities of the broader Gemini family, with Gemini Omni being used to create realistic simulations in real-world appearance and behaviour. Meanwhile, other Gemini models contribute reasoning to maintain coherence and continuity.

The world model allows users to modify a running simulation through natural-language prompts. They can adjust the weather, move the camera, and introduce a new person or object.

Among the notable additions is native audio generation. Google claims Genie 4 to be its first real-time world model that is capable of generating audio directly, from wind blowing through trees to waves crashing on a beach, alongside music and other ambient noises. This, as per the company, allows simulated environments to include sounds that match their settings.

Apart from this, it can generate interactive dialogue where characters are conversing and responding to user inputs or events as they unfold. Google says this eliminates the need to rely solely on pre-generated audio, as Genie can dynamically adapt the speech to changes made within the simulation.

According to the tech giant, Gemini 3.8 Flash serves as a guiding agent during simulation, continuously observing the generated scene, breaking down goals into smaller steps, checking incoming frames, and verifying whether each step has succeeded. Meanwhile, Google DeepMind is also experimenting with Gemini 4 Argon and Genie 4 alongside its Gemini Robotics research.

There are, however, some limitations. To begin with, it is an early-stage research project, which means details and objects may change or drift over longer runs, after multiple complex prompt edits, or while navigating through a scene. On the security front, Google claims Genie 4 has undergone internal safety evaluations and includes guardrails intended to prevent the generation of harmful or malicious content.

As per the company, all video and audio generated by Genie 4 will include its SynthID watermarking technology. It invisibly marks generated content with metadata that helps identify it as AI-created content for transparency and responsible use.

Genie 4 is being rolled out as a research preview to trusted testers. Google DeepMind will o expand access to Google AI Ultra subscribers through Project Genie, as well as early-access partners using the Gemini API and Google AI Studio.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Genie 4, Genie 4 Features, Google, Google DeepMind
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Signature 27 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Month as Microsite Goes Live on Company’s Website
Google DeepMind Introduces Genie 4 With Real-Time Simulation, Native Audio Generation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Free Fire India Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Redmi K100 With a 10,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 7 Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Here's How Much the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Could Cost Globally
  5. Moto G47 Power Debuts With 120Hz Display, Dimensity 6300 Chipset
  6. Motorola Signature 27 to Launch in India Soon; Microsite Goes Live
  7. iQOO Neo 12, iQOO Pad Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Clip Neo Open-Ear Earbuds Launched Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Google DeepMind Introduces Genie 4 With Real-Time Simulation, Native Audio Generation
  2. Motorola Signature 27 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Month as Microsite Goes Live on Company’s Website
  3. Xiaomi 18 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras
  4. Infinix Note 70 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. Apple’s OLED Touchscreen MacBook Pro Could Reportedly Cost More Than Current Models
  6. Bitcoin Holds Above $80,000 as ETF Inflows Return
  7. Redmi K100 Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi Clip Neo Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Samsung Rolls Out Stable One UI 9 Update for Galaxy M56, Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17, Galaxy A35 in India: Report
  10. Moto G47 Power Launched With 108-Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »