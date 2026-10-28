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Apple’s OLED Touchscreen MacBook Pro Could Reportedly Cost More Than Current Models

Apple's OLED MacBooks could come at a premium over the existing MacBook Pro range, which features mini-LED displays.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 12:40 IST
Apple’s OLED Touchscreen MacBook Pro Could Reportedly Cost More Than Current Models

Photo Credit: Apple

The purported Apple laptop could feature the same chipset as its predecessor

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Highlights
  • The 14-inch OLED MacBook Pro may start at $2,899, according to Gurman
  • Older mini-LED models could remain on sale as cheaper alternatives
  • Apple recently released its M6-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro model
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Having already launched the iPad mini (2026), M6-powered MacBook Pro, and the iMac (2026) in recent days, Apple's focus is now shifting to the touchscreen MacBook with an OLED screen. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil the laptop at its ‘Pro and Tell' showcase later today. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a seasoned journalist has speculated on its pricing. It could be significantly more expensive than the previous generation MacBooks.

OLED MacBook Pro Models Could Be More Expensive

Apple's upcoming OLED MacBook Pro models could cost $400 more than the current versions, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The tech giant is said to have discussed setting the starting price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip at $2,899 (roughly Rs. 2.76 lakh).

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For comparison, the existing 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip starts at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 2.38 lakh) in the US.

Meanwhile, the 16-inch OLED MacBook Pro could start at $3,399 (roughly Rs. 3.24 lakh) if Apple applies the same $400 (roughly Rs. 38,000) increase. However, Gurman suggests that the larger model could be priced even higher. The reported increase would put the OLED at a premium over the existing MacBook Pro range, which comes equipped with mini-LED displays.

The latest development puts the pricing of the purported MacBook Pro at par with previous leaks. Citing Counterpoint Research's Associate Director, David Naranjo, Tom's Guide reported that the upcoming MacBook Pro model with the OLED display could raise the price of the device by $300 (roughly Rs. 28,000) to $500 (about Rs. 47,000). The 14-inch MacBook Pro with an OLED screen will reportedly be launched at a starting price between $2,799 (roughly Rs. 2,66,000) and $2,999 (about Rs. 2,85,000).

The revised pricing is based on a Bill of Materials (BOM) analysis, and the final retail pricing could be different. Naranjo reportedly called the price jump an “Apple Tax”.

Apple could continue selling the existing MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays alongside the more expensive OLED versions, at least initially. This would give customers a more affordable option if they do not need a touchscreen or the other expected design changes.

Despite the OLED upgrade, the OLED MacBook Pro models are expected to use Apple's existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips rather than newer processors.

Apple yesterday launched the 14-inch MacBook Pro with its M6 chip in India, but that model is separate from the higher-end OLED touchscreen variants expected to arrive next. The M6-powered model starts at Rs. 2,39,900 in India.

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Further reading: OLED MacBook
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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