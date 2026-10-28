The Infinix Note 60 Pro was launched in April this year with a mid-range price tag and an Active Matrix Display, which was embedded into the plateau of its rear camera module. This dot-matrix style display was used to show incoming notifications and other information. The phone was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, offered an AMOLED panel and a 50-megapixel main camera. Seven months later, its successor, tagged as the Infinix Note 70 Pro, has shown up on benchmarking website Geekbench, revealing its performance results, hardware and software details.

Infinix Note 70 Pro Shows Up on Geekbench, Revealing Performance and Hardware

Tipster @ZionsAnvin, spotted a device called the ‘Infinix X6766' on the performance benchmarking website, Geekbench. The source claims that this phone is the Infinix Note 70 Pro, which is the successor to the Infinix Note 60 Pro launched earlier this year.

The Geekbench listing reveals Infinix X6766's performance figures. The handset managed scores of 1,145 and 3,523 in Geekbench version 7's single- and multi-core tests, respectively.

Additional data available with the test scores revealed that this phone has a SM7635 chipset, which, according to the source, is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The chipset has 1 core clocked at 2.96GHz, 3 cores clocked at 2.71GHz and 4 cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The chipset's GPU is revealed to be the Adreno 810.

The Infinix Note 70 Pro unit being tested is revealed to have 8GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 17.

The Infinix Note 70 Pro will be the successor to the Infinix Note 60 Pro, which was launched in April this year. The Note 60 Pro, which is currently on sale in India, has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz screen refresh rate and offers a claimed peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The phone also has an official IP64 durability rating against dust and water.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone has a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The selfie camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. All of the above is powered by a 6,500mAh battery, which supports 90W wired charging.

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