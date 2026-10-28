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  • Infinix Note 70 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications: Here's What You Need to Know

Infinix Note 70 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications: Here's What You Need to Know

The Infinix Note 70 Pro is the unannounced successor to the Note 60 Pro launched in April, 2026

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 12:45 IST
Infinix Note 70 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications: Here's What You Need to Know

The Infinix Note 60 Pro has a 6,500mAh battery

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Highlights
  • The Infinix Note 60 Pro was launched in India in April 2026
  • It was positioned as a mid-range device with an Active Matrix Display
  • The Infinix Note 70 Pro has shown up on Geekbench
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The Infinix Note 60 Pro was launched in April this year with a mid-range price tag and an Active Matrix Display, which was embedded into the plateau of its rear camera module. This dot-matrix style display was used to show incoming notifications and other information. The phone was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, offered an AMOLED panel and a 50-megapixel main camera. Seven months later, its successor, tagged as the Infinix Note 70 Pro, has shown up on benchmarking website Geekbench, revealing its performance results, hardware and software details.

Infinix Note 70 Pro Shows Up on Geekbench, Revealing Performance and Hardware

Tipster @ZionsAnvin, spotted a device called the ‘Infinix X6766' on the performance benchmarking website, Geekbench. The source claims that this phone is the Infinix Note 70 Pro, which is the successor to the Infinix Note 60 Pro launched earlier this year.

The Geekbench listing reveals Infinix X6766's performance figures. The handset managed scores of 1,145 and 3,523 in Geekbench version 7's single- and multi-core tests, respectively.

Additional data available with the test scores revealed that this phone has a SM7635 chipset, which, according to the source, is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The chipset has 1 core clocked at 2.96GHz, 3 cores clocked at 2.71GHz and 4 cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The chipset's GPU is revealed to be the Adreno 810.

The Infinix Note 70 Pro unit being tested is revealed to have 8GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 17.

The Infinix Note 70 Pro will be the successor to the Infinix Note 60 Pro, which was launched in April this year. The Note 60 Pro, which is currently on sale in India, has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz screen refresh rate and offers a claimed peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The phone also has an official IP64 durability rating against dust and water.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone has a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The selfie camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. All of the above is powered by a 6,500mAh battery, which supports 90W wired charging.

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Infinix Note 60 Pro

Infinix Note 60 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Supasses competition in terms of performance
  • Crisp 1.5K display resolution
  • Long battery life
  • Multiple charging modes
  • Decent build quality
  • Value for money
  • Passable daytime photos
  • Bad
  • Unoriginal UI design
  • Active Matrix Display seems gimmicky
  • Odd placement of physical buttons
  • Inaccurate heart rate monitoring
Read detailed Infinix Note 60 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,208x2,644 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Infinix Note 70 Pro, Infinix Note 70 Pro Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Note 70 Pro Performance
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Infinix Note 70 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Revealing Key Specifications: Here's What You Need to Know
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