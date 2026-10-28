Xiaomi 18 is expected to be announced in the coming months. While Xiaomi has yet to announce the launch timeline, a new leak has revealed details about its design and specifications. The Xiaomi 18 is tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The upcoming model will succeed last year's Xiaomi 17. It could ship with a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup.

Xiaomi 18 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo said the standard Xiaomi 18 will feature a redesigned rear panel with a large camera module positioned in the upper-left corner. The handset is also tipped to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor.

The Xiaomi 18 is said to retain a smaller-screen design like the Xiaomi 17. It is likely to adopt the design language from the Xiaomi 18 Pro series. However, the standard model may not include the Smart Privacy Display feature available on the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models. The smartphone could pack a 7,000mAh battery.

For optics, the Xiaomi 18 is said to feature a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup. If the reported details turn out to be true, the camera system could make the handset a notable upgrade over the Xiaomi 17, which has a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, including three 50-megapixel sensors.

The Xiaomi 18's launch timeline and pricing have not been announced yet. The company launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max in China last montH. They are expected to be available in other global markets in the coming months.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. They have 200-megapixel triple rear camera units. The duo has a Privacy Display feature and mini rear displays.