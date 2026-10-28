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Xiaomi 18 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras

Xiaomi 18 said to feature a 7,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 12:45 IST
Xiaomi 18 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 is expected to join company's flagship smartphone lineup soon
  • It could run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset
  • Xiaomi 18's launch timeline and pricing have not been announced yet
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Xiaomi 18 is expected to be announced in the coming months. While Xiaomi has yet to announce the launch timeline, a new leak has revealed details about its design and specifications. The Xiaomi 18 is tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The upcoming model will succeed last year's Xiaomi 17. It could ship with a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup.

Xiaomi 18 Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo said the standard Xiaomi 18 will feature a redesigned rear panel with a large camera module positioned in the upper-left corner. The handset is also tipped to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor.

VoltXiaomi 18 Discussion
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The Xiaomi 18 is said to retain a smaller-screen design like the Xiaomi 17. It is likely to adopt the design language from the Xiaomi 18 Pro series. However, the standard model may not include the Smart Privacy Display feature available on the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max models. The smartphone could pack a 7,000mAh battery.

For optics, the Xiaomi 18 is said to feature a dual 200-megapixel rear camera setup. If the reported details turn out to be true, the camera system could make the handset a notable upgrade over the Xiaomi 17, which has a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, including three 50-megapixel sensors.

The Xiaomi 18's launch timeline and pricing have not been announced yet. The company launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max in China last montH. They are expected to be available in other global markets in the coming months.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. They have 200-megapixel triple rear camera units. The duo has a Privacy Display feature and mini rear displays.

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 12-bit LTPO AMOLED display
  • Impressive still cameras and video recording
  • Perfectly usable 8K video recording
  • Good battery life
  • 100W fast wired charging
  • 50W wireless charging (using proprietary dock)
  • Bad
  • Average ultrawide camera
  • AI tools need some polish
  • Poor ultrawide video recording
  • Preinstalled third-party app
Read detailed Xiaomi 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6330mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,656x1,220 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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