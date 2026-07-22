Google on Wednesday expanded its Gemini family with the launch of Gemini 3.6 Flash and Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, its latest models are aimed at executing high-volume AI and agentic workloads more efficiently. Gemini 3.6 Flash is claimed to use 17 percent fewer output tokens than Gemini 3.5 Flash on the Artificial Analysis Index. Meanwhile, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is positioned as the fastest model in the 3.5 series, generating up to 350 output tokens per second.

Gemini 3.6 Flash, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite Features

In a blog post, Google announced that Gemini 3.6 Flash builds upon Gemini 3.5 Flash with improvements to coding, multimodal tasks, and knowledge work, while also requiring fewer output tokens.

On the DeepSWE benchmark by Datacurve, the reduction is claimed to reach 65 percent. The model is also advertised to require fewer reasoning steps and tool calls when completing multi-step workflows. Google has priced Gemini 3.6 Flash at $1.50 (roughly Rs. 144) per one million input tokens and $7.50 (roughly Rs. 720) per one million output tokens.

Comparing benchmarks, the company revealed that Gemini 3.6 Flash scored 49 percent on DeepSWE, compared to 37 percent for Gemini 3.5 Flash. On MLE Bench, the respective scores were 63.9 percent and 49.7 percent. The newer model is also claimed to have achieved 83 percent on OSWorld-Verified, compared to 78.4 percent for its predecessor.

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Users can access computer use as a built-in client-side tool through Gemini API and Gemini Enterprise. Further, Gemini 3.6 Flash can handle multimodal workloads such as document parsing, analysing charts and data, and drafting reports, as per the company. Google claims its new model ships with enhanced Frontier Safety safeguards against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN), as well as cyber-offence misuse.

Alongside Gemini 3.6 Flash, Google has introduced Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite as well. It is claimed to be the fastest and cheapest model in the Gemini 3.5 family, designed for high-throughput and latency-sensitive workloads like agentic search and document processing. Google says Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite costs $0.30 (roughly Rs. 29) per one million input tokens and $2.50 (roughly Rs. 240) per one million output tokens.

With Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, developers can select different thinking levels depending on their workload. As per the company, minimal and low thinking levels will prioritise lower latency and cost, while higher thinking levels can be used for more complicated, multi-step sub-agent tasks.

Apart from this, a specialised version of Gemini 3.5 Flash, called Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber, has been introduced. The company says it is fine-tuned to identify, validate, and patch software vulnerabilities. The model works with Google's CodeMender security agent. Due to its specialised cybersecurity-focused nature, Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber will not receive a general release. Instead, it will be offered exclusively to governments and trusted partners through CodeMender under a limited-access pilot programme.

Google says Gemini 3.6 Flash and Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite are available starting today through the Gemini API via Google AI Studio and Android Studio, as well as the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. Gemini 3.6 Flash is also accessible through Google Antigravity and the Gemini Enterprise app. Both models are being made available through the Gemini app, while Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is also rolling out to Google Search.

The company revealed that Gemini 3.5 Pro is currently in testing with partners, and a broader release is expected “once it is ready”. Further, Google said that it has already begun its “most ambitious” pre-training run to date for Gemini 4, although a release timeline has yet to be announced.