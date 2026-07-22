Technology News
English Edition

Instagram Now Lets Users Swap Music on Published Feed Posts and Carousels

Replace Audio tool allows users to swap the soundtrack of a post while preserving its likes, comments, shares, and reach.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 12:26 IST
Instagram Now Lets Users Swap Music on Published Feed Posts and Carousels

Photo Credit: Instagram

The Replace Audio tool is part of Instagram's broader effort to roll out more creator-focused features

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Instagram has introduced a new feature
  • Replace Audio feature is confirmed to be available starting this week
  • To use the feature, users need to open the post they want to edit
Advertisement

Instagram has introduced a new feature for creators that lets them change the music on their published feed posts and carousel posts. The newly launched Replace Audio tool allows users to swap the soundtrack of an existing post at any time without deleting or reuploading it. With the new update, users can replace the original track of their posts with a new one without losing engagement. Users can access the new tool from the two-line menu in the post they want to edit. 

Instagram Lets You Replace Music on Old Posts

In a post, Instagram announced that users can now change in-app audio on a post or carousel already shared while preserving its likes, comments, shares, and overall reach. The Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform says that users no longer have to reupload content to adjust a track that no longer fits. This new Replace Audio feature is confirmed to be available starting this week.

VoltInstagram Discussion
Explore More...

Previously, adding a new audio track to a post required users to delete it and upload it again. The update is likely to benefit creators and brands by letting them swap the original track to match the latest Instagram trends or refresh previous posts to reflect changing musical preferences.

The new feature can be accessed by tapping the two-line menu of the post from the top-right corner. Users can select Edit, and then tap the Replace Audio option to change the existing track.

The Replace Audio feature is Instagram's broader effort to add more creator-focused features to the platform. In June, the Meta-owned app introduced the ability to add separate captions to individual slides in a carousel post. Instead of showing a single block of text for the entire post, this tool shows slide-specific captions corresponding to each image or video slide. It also launched new profile customisation options. It also added the Instagram Instants feature earlier this year. This Snapchat-like tool is designed to share disappearing photos with followers and friends.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Post, Instagram Replace Audio, Replace Audio, Instagram Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 17 Price in India and Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Instagram Now Lets Users Swap Music on Published Feed Posts and Carousels
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: What Samsung Might Launch Today
  2. Here's How Much the Redmi Note 17 Could Cost in India
  3. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Listed on NBTC Website Ahead of Imminent Launch
  4. Garmin Cirqa Smart Band With a Screen-Free Design Arrives at This Price
  5. Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite Launched With Focus on Faster, Cheaper Agents
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Launches Gemini 3.6 Flash and Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, Reveals Gemini 4 to Be in Training
  2. Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched With a Screen-Free Design, Sleep Tracking Functionality: Price, Features
  3. Instagram Now Lets Users Swap Music on Published Feed Posts and Carousels
  4. Redmi Note 17 Price in India and Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. TSMC Plans Up to 10 Percent Chip Price Hike Amid Soaring Production Costs: Report
  6. Samsung to Reportedly Showcase Smart Glasses With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Chip at Galaxy Unpacked
  7. Vivo S2 India Launch Reportedly On the Horizon as Promotional Poster Leaks
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 Launch Live
  9. Offline UPI Payments With NFC Support Could Launch in India Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Feature Gets a Major Upgrade in One UI 9 Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »