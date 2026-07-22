Instagram has introduced a new feature for creators that lets them change the music on their published feed posts and carousel posts. The newly launched Replace Audio tool allows users to swap the soundtrack of an existing post at any time without deleting or reuploading it. With the new update, users can replace the original track of their posts with a new one without losing engagement. Users can access the new tool from the two-line menu in the post they want to edit.

Instagram Lets You Replace Music on Old Posts

In a post, Instagram announced that users can now change in-app audio on a post or carousel already shared while preserving its likes, comments, shares, and overall reach. The Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform says that users no longer have to reupload content to adjust a track that no longer fits. This new Replace Audio feature is confirmed to be available starting this week.

Previously, adding a new audio track to a post required users to delete it and upload it again. The update is likely to benefit creators and brands by letting them swap the original track to match the latest Instagram trends or refresh previous posts to reflect changing musical preferences.

The new feature can be accessed by tapping the two-line menu of the post from the top-right corner. Users can select Edit, and then tap the Replace Audio option to change the existing track.

The Replace Audio feature is Instagram's broader effort to add more creator-focused features to the platform. In June, the Meta-owned app introduced the ability to add separate captions to individual slides in a carousel post. Instead of showing a single block of text for the entire post, this tool shows slide-specific captions corresponding to each image or video slide. It also launched new profile customisation options. It also added the Instagram Instants feature earlier this year. This Snapchat-like tool is designed to share disappearing photos with followers and friends.