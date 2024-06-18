Technology News
  Google Gemini App Now Available in India With Chatbot Support for 9 Indian Languages

Google Gemini App Now Available in India With Chatbot Support for 9 Indian Languages

Using Gemini Advanced, users can now upload up to 1,500-page documents or 100 emails and ask the AI chatbot to summarise them.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2024 14:16 IST
Google Gemini App Now Available in India With Chatbot Support for 9 Indian Languages

Photo Credit: Pexels/Bastian Riccardi

The Gemini app is available for download via the Google Play Store in India

Highlights
  • Google announced the launch of the AI chatbot Gemini app in India
  • The app has support for English and nine other Indian languages
  • Gemini is also being introduced in India via the Google Messages app
Google Gemini app – the artificial intelligence (AI) conversational chatbot developed by the company – is now available in India, CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Tuesday. The app, which Google first launched in February for the US, grants users access to the capabilities of Gemini – Google's family of Large Language Models (LLMs). It is making the app available to users in English as well as nine Indian languages. Furthermore, Google is also rolling out the support for these languages to Gemini Advanced.

Gemini app now in India

In a blog post, Google announced that the Gemini app is now available on the Google Play Store in India. It will support 10 languages in total: English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. To get access to the AI chatbot, users can either download the Gemini app, or opt-in through Google Assistant.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Furthermore, Gemini Advanced – the LLM under the Google One subscription with a larger token context window – is also getting an upgrade, Google said. It will leverage the power of Gemini 1.5 Pro in English as well as the same nine Indian languages which the Gemini app supports.

Using Gemini Advanced, users can now upload up to 1,500-page documents or 100 emails and ask the AI chatbot to summarise them. It will also provide insights based on the content. Google says Gemini Advanced can now “clean, explore, analyse, and visualise your data” from spreadsheets created in Google Sheets, CSVs or Excel.

The company says these files are not used to train the AI models and remain private to the user. While the Gemini app is being introduced for Android users in India via the Google Play Store, iOS users will only be able to access it via the Google app.

Gemini in Google Messages

Google also announced that it is introducing Gemini in the Google Messages app in India. While this feature was already available to users outside the country, Indian users can now have conversations with the AI chatbot in the Messages app. This feature is being rolled out to select devices, with the prerequisite being an Android handset with 6GB RAM or higher.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Google Gemini App Now Available in India With Chatbot Support for 9 Indian Languages
