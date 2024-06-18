Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was launched in India on Tuesday as the top-of-the-line model in the company's Edge series of smartphones. The handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and features a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that can supports 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging and has an IP68 rating, according to the company.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price in India, availability

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 59,999 and the handset is available in a 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be sold in Darkest Spruce, Peach Fuzz, and Sheer Bliss colour options via the company's website and Flipkart.

As part of an introductory offer, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, which is inclusive of an Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank card transactions.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 50 Ultra runs on Android 14 along with the company's new Hello UI. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) LTPS pOLED screen with ha 144Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, support for HDR10+ content, and up to 2500nits peak brightness.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. You get 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage that cannot /0.be expanded.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a f/1.6 aperture and omni-directional phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 122-degree field-of-view and f/2.0 aperture, as well as a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel camera on the front that can be used for video calls and capturing selfies.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the handset include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, compass, as well as ambient light and proximity sensors.

For biometric authentication, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and also offers support for a face unlocking feature. It comes with the company's Moto Secure and ThinkShield security features.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W TurboPower charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Motorola claims the handset offers up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 161.09x 72.38 x 8.59mm and weighs 197g.

