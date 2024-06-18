Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With 6.7 Inch Curved Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With 6.7-Inch Curved Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is available in Darkest Spruce, Peach Fuzz, and Sheer Bliss colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2024 13:52 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With 6.7-Inch Curved Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with Pantone validated cameras and display

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with a triple rear camera setup
  • The handset runs on Android 14-based Hello UI out-of-the-box
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was launched in India on Tuesday as the top-of-the-line model in the company's Edge series of smartphones. The handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and features a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that can supports 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging and has an IP68 rating, according to the company.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price in India, availability

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 59,999 and the handset is available in a 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be sold in Darkest Spruce, Peach Fuzz, and Sheer Bliss colour options via the company's website and Flipkart.

As part of an introductory offer, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999, which is inclusive of an Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank card transactions. 

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications, features

The dual SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 50 Ultra runs on Android 14 along with the company's new Hello UI. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) LTPS pOLED screen with ha 144Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, support for HDR10+ content, and up to 2500nits peak brightness.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. You get 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage that cannot /0.be expanded.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a f/1.6 aperture and omni-directional phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 122-degree field-of-view and f/2.0 aperture, as well as a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel camera on the front that can be used for video calls and capturing selfies.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the handset include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, compass, as well as ambient light and proximity sensors.

For biometric authentication, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and also offers support for a face unlocking feature. It comes with the company's Moto Secure and ThinkShield security features.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W TurboPower charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Motorola claims the handset offers up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 161.09x 72.38 x 8.59mm and weighs 197g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price in India, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications, Motorola Edge 50 series, Motorola Edge series, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nintendo Direct Set for June 18, Will Feature Nintendo Switch Games Coming Second Half of 2024

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With 6.7-Inch Curved Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  2. JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case Launched in India at This Price
  3. Google Brings Gemini App to India In English, 9 Indian Languages
  4. Vivo Y58 5G to Launch in India on June 20, Design, Colours Teased
  5. Redmi Pad SE Review: Good Budget Tablet
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colourway Soon
  7. Apple's iPhone 15 Gets Huge Price Cut on Flipkart: See New Price
  8. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's Geekbench Score Hints Small Performance Upgrade
  10. Telecom Operators Said to Be Testing Caller ID Services in These Areas
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Exchanges in South Korea Said to Re-Examine Over 600 Tokens Listed for Trade
  2. Google Gemini App Now Available in India With Chatbot Support for 9 Indian Languages
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With 6.7-Inch Curved Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. YouTube May Soon Allow Users to Add ‘Notes’ Below Videos, Similar to X’s Community Notes
  5. Nintendo Direct Set for June 18, Will Feature Nintendo Switch Games Coming Second Half of 2024
  6. JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case, Hi-Res Audio Support Launched in India
  7. Adobe Acrobat Gets Image Generation, Other AI-Powered Features With Firefly Image 3 Model Integration
  8. NASA to Reportedly Launch an 'Artificial Star' Satellite to Help Astronomers Study the Cosmos
  9. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Get AI Features
  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s Listing on Geekbench; Tensor G4 May Offer Minor Improvement, Come with 16GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »