Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With Scent-Tech Feature Set to Launch in India on April 18; Colourways Teased

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will come with a scent tech feature on its Marine Drift colour variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ in Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey will have a metallic finish

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is teased to ship with a unique scent-tech feature
  • Infinix Note 50X 5G was launched last month
  • Fragrance intensity will be different based on usage patterns
Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will launch in India next week, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary confirmed through a press release. The Chinese tech brand also shared official images revealing the design and colour options of the new Note series smartphone. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is teased to ship with a unique scent-tech feature that lets the handset release a fragrance from its rear panel. The fragrance intensity and longevity will be different based on usage patterns and environmental conditions. It is confirmed to be available in three colours.

Infinix to Launch A Scented Phone in India

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be unveiled on April 18. It will be available in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey colour options. The former will have a vegan leather finish, while the latter two will have a metallic finish. The time of the launch event and price details of the phone are unknown at this moment.

Infinix says the Note 50s 5G+ will come with a scent tech feature on the Marine Drift colour variant. The feature is said to use sophisticated Microencapsulation Technology to infuse its vegan leather back panel with a fragrance. This multi-layered scent includes notes of marine and lemon, lily of the valley, and base notes of amber and vetiver. The fragrance intensity and longevity will vary based on usage patterns and environmental conditions.

Images shared by Infinix suggest that the Note 50s 5G+ will resemble the Note 50X 5G with a similar design and rear camera island. The Note 50X 5G was launched in the last week of March with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Infinix Note 50X 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset with up to 8GB RAM. It has a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a dual-camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

 

Infinix Note 50X 5G

Infinix Note 50X 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus, Infinix Note 50s, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
