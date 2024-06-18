Technology News
Adobe Acrobat Gets Image Generation, Other AI-Powered Features With Firefly Image 3 Model Integration

The new AI-powered features powered are available to Adobe Acrobat users starting today (June 18).

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2024 11:26 IST
Adobe Acrobat Gets Image Generation, Other AI-Powered Features With Firefly Image 3 Model Integration

Photo Credit: Adobe

Adobe says AI Assistant features in Reader and Acrobat are governed by data security protocols

Highlights
  • Adobe Acrobat is getting an AI-powered image-generation feature
  • Meeting summarisation capabilities are also coming to Acrobat
  • With the Insights feature, users will get insights into the document
Adobe introduced a slew of new artificial intelligence (AI) features for Acrobat, its PDF editing software on Monday. These features are powered by the Adobe Firefly Image 3 foundation model – the third iteration of the company's in-house text-to-image generation model. Following its integration, users will not only be able to leverage AI to enhance images, but also generate them with text-based prompts in the app. In addition to the image-generation capabilities, Adobe also rolled out an insights feature for documents as well as the ability to summarise meetings.

AI features in Acrobat

In a post on the newsroom, Adobe unveiled the integration of Firefly Image 3 in Acrobat. With this, users can leverage the Edit Image option to make use of Firefly-powered Generative Fill, Remove Background, Erase and Crop features. The company claims these can “add, remove and revitalize content” in documents.

Furthermore, Image 3 also lets users generate images via text-based prompts in documents. Images can be added to any part of the document and can be adjusted for size and style. Notably, Adobe rolled out similar features for Photoshop, its image-editing software in April.

As per the company, Adobe Firefly is trained on licensed content, including moderated Adobe Stock content and public domain images where the copyright has expired. To distinguish between real images and AI-generated images, Adobe claims to follow the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) open standard, requiring Makers to add an AI label and include details about its creation process within the image metadata.

The AI Assistant, which uses generative AI to offer responses to document-related queries, is also getting additional features. Starting today (June 18), it can offer insights into the document, such as identifying trends, answering questions, and synthesising and formatting information from different sources. Adobe says its AI Assistant can not only respond but also provide citations with it, making it easy for the user to quickly navigate to the relevant point without having to go through the entire document.

Adobe also introduced enhanced meeting transcript capabilities for the AI Assistant. Leveraging AI, it can now automatically create generative summaries for virtual meetings. This lets users stay up to speed with the topics of discussion and key actions, as per the company.

Further reading: Adobe, Adobe Acrobat, AI, Artificial Intelligence
