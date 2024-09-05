Gemini is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to upload and analyse files within the mobile app. Recently, Google rolled out the Gmail Q&A feature on Android devices which is powered by Gemini, and now, the Gemini app itself is getting a feature dubbed Upload and Analyse Files. With this, users will be able to upload a document, let the AI analyse its content, and ask queries and get responses about them. This feature is being made available for the paid subscribers of the Gemini app.

Gemini's Upload and Analyse Feature Rolling Out

Google's Gemini support documents reveal that the new Upload and Analyse Files feature is now rolling out to users. Currently, those with personal Google accounts will require a subscription to Gemini Advanced, and those using a school or work account will require a subscription to Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Business, or Gemini Education.

The Upload and Analyse Files feature allows users to upload a document to the app. Once uploaded, the AI processes the information, and then it can answer queries based on it. For instance, users can add long research papers and ask Gemini to summarise the methodology or the results.

As per Google, the feature supports a wide range of file formats including TXT, DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX, and more. It also supports documents created in Google Docs, tabular data files, spreadsheet files, and others. Notably, up to 10 files can be uploaded at a time and each file can be up to 100MB.

Further, users can access the feature both on the web app as well as the Android app. While uploading spreadsheet files, users can also ask Gemini to generate customised charts based on the data.

To use the feature, users first need to go to the Gemini app or the web app and choose the option to Add files at the bottom of the text box. Users can upload the file from the device by choosing Upload files, or pick Drive to upload it from Google Drive. Notably, to upload a file from Google Drive, users will need to enable the extension first.