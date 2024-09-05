Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Mini PC was unveiled by the company on Thursday ahead of IFA 2024 in Berlin. It is equipped with up to Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 processors (Series 2) with Intel Arc graphics. The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI boasts a dedicated Copilot button on the front that lets users launch Microsoft's AI assistant. The computer has Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and has military-grade (MIL-STD 810H) durability. The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI is a Copilot+ PC and users will have access to Microsoft's latest Windows AI features through an update later this year.

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI pricing details are yet to be announced by the Taiwanese firm. It will be available for purchase later this year.

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Specifications

The newly introduced Asus NUC 14 Pro AI is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs with Intel Arc GPU, LPDDR5x memory, and M.2 2280 NVMe SSD support. The chipset has six neural compute engines that are claimed to offer up to 120 TOPS (trillion operations per second) across the entire system. Intel's NPU is claimed to deliver up to 48 TOPS and enhance AI capabilities, providing three times the AI performance for cutting-edge applications compared to the previous generation of Intel processors with lower power consumption.

Asus has equipped the NUC 14 Pro AI with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It has built-in speakers and microphones that support voice commands to activate AI features. It has a dedicated Copilot button on the front. The Copilot+ PC experiences will be available in the mini PC through free updates later this year.

Aside from the Copilot button, the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI has a power button, an audio jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a DC-in, an Ethernet port, an HDMI and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. It also features support for Windows Hello fingerprint recognition.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI has a MIL-STD 810H durability rating and includes an intelligent cooling solution with a fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan and dual interleaved heat pipe design for low-noise heat dissipation. It measures 130x130x34mm, according to the company.