Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gmail Q&A Gemini Powered AI Feature Rolled Out for Android

Gmail Q&A Gemini-Powered AI Feature Rolled Out for Android

The Gmail Q&A AI feature is only available to Google Workspace users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 August 2024 16:38 IST
Gmail Q&A Gemini-Powered AI Feature Rolled Out for Android

Photo Credit: Google

Google said the feature will soon be rolled out for iOS as well

Highlights
  • Gmail Q&A feature was previously available on the web
  • The AI feature can be accessed via the Gemini icon in the app
  • Gemini is also getting two new Google app extensions
Advertisement

Gmail for Android is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to search their inbox. On Thursday, Google announced the Gemini-powered feature, dubbed Gmail Q&A, for its Workspace users. With this, users can prompt Gemini in Gmail to look up specific information from emails in the inbox, and the AI will be able to find it. The feature was already available in the web version of Gmail, however, now it will also be available on the Android app. The tech giant said the feature will soon be shipped for iOS as well.

Gmail Q&A Feature Rolled Out for Android

Google announced the feature in a blog post stating that the feature will be available within the Gemini tool present at the top-right of the Gmail app. However, to access it, users will need to be signed into their Google Workspace account. Apart from searching information from the inbox, users can also use the feature to see unread messages, view messages from a specific sender, or summarise emails.

To access the feature, users can tap on the black Gemini star at the top right of the app. Alternatively, users can tap on the “summarise this email” chip when inside an email thread. Users can ask Gmail Q&A vague questions such as “How much did the company spend on the last marketing event?” and Gemini will be able to find it by scouring the inbox.

The company said that in future, the AI feature will also be able to find information from the files and documents saved in Google Drive as well. While the feature has been rolled out, the blog post stated that it can take up to 15 days for the feature to reach all Workspace users. Notably, Workspace users must have subscribed to one of the following add-ons including Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium.

Separately, Google also rolled out Gemini extensions for Google Keep and Google Tasks as well. These are also available to the Workspace users, and will allow those with a Pixel 9 series smartphone to access the two apps directly within the Gemini app using text prompts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Gmail, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Unlock Top-Notch Security with Samsung Knox on Galaxy A55 and A35 5G
Samsung Galaxy A06 Price in India, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Related Stories

Gmail Q&A Gemini-Powered AI Feature Rolled Out for Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  2. Gravitational Waves Hint at a New, Supercool Secret About the Big Bang
  3. Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: See Price
  4. Moto G55 With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched AlongsideÂ Moto G35: See Prices
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched
  6. Realme Note 60 With 6.74-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts
  7. Outside the US? You Can Now Access Apple Intelligence Features This Way
  8. Realme 13 Pro+ 5G Monet Purple Colour Variant Debuts in India: See Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay Announces UPI Circle, UPI Vouchers and More Features at Global Fintech Fest 2024
  2. Basel Committee Addresses Risks Around Permissionless Blockchains: Details
  3. Realme 13 Pro+ 5G Monet Purple Colour Variant Launched in India: Availability, Offers
  4. Itel Flip One Feature Phone Set to Launch in India in September
  5. Boat Smartwatches in India Get Tap and Pay Functionality in Collaboration With Mastercard
  6. Samsung Developer Conference 2024 Date Set for October 3: Expected Announcements
  7. Vivo Y300 Pro 5G Live Images Surface Online Ahead of September 5 Launch
  8. Black Myth: Wukong Said to Be Delayed on Xbox Due to Exclusivity Deal Between Sony, Game Science
  9. Circle to Search Crop and Share Feature Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Users
  10. Realme Note 60 With 6.74-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »