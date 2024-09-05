Technology News
  Gemini Live Two Way Voice Conversations Feature Rolled Out to Gemini Advanced Users

Gemini Live Two-Way Voice Conversations Feature Rolled Out to Gemini Advanced Users

Last month, Google released the Gemini Live feature to a select few users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2024 15:38 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Live feature competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Voice Mode

Highlights
  • Gemini Live will be available in 10 different voices
  • Gemini Live voices will be more natural and human-like
  • Google is reportedly integrating the feature into Android Auto
Gemini Live, Google's two-way voice conversation feature for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot is now rolling out to a larger number of users. The feature was first unveiled at Google I/O earlier this year. It allows users to have a natural and free-flowing conversation with Gemini, without needing to type prompts or read the responses. Notably, the feature is part of Google's premium AI features and is only available with the Gemini Advanced subscription.

Gemini Live Rolling Out to More Users

Google announced the wider roll out of the feature in Gemini's release notes dated September 4. The post stated, “Starting in English, Gemini Live is a new way to have natural, free-flowing conversations with Gemini on your phone[..]Now available in Gemini Advanced.”

Last month, the company began public testing of the features with a limited number of Gemini Advanced subscribers. It appears that now the company is rolling it out to a larger user base. In the release notes, the company did not specify whether Gemini Live will be available to all eligible users or if it is still being region-restricted. However, the feature is currently only available on Android smartphones and tablets.

During its unveiling, Google said that the feature will be available with 10 different voices, each with their specific energy level, pitch, and tonality. The feature works while the Gemini app is in the background or even when the device is locked. The Mountain View-based tech giant claimed that the user experience of Gemini Live is similar to a regular phone call.

To use the feature, Gemini Advanced subscribers need to open the Gemini app on an Android device and tap the Live icon which is denoted with a waveform. First-time users will have to follow the instructions displayed on the screen. Once done, they can begin using the hands-free feature.

Notably, the feature is not available in the Gemini web app, Gemini in Google Messages, or the Gemini tab in the Google app on iPhone. It is also not available when the user is signed in to a work or school account. Users will need to set the first language of the device as English (United States) before they can use the feature. The tech giant has also issued an advisory that the user should be 18 years or older.

Further reading: Gemini Live, Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
