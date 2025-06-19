Google on Wednesday rolled out Search Live in AI Mode as part of a small experiment in the US. This feature lets users have back-and-forth conversations in real-time in Search, similar to Gemini Live but in the Google app. It was first announced during the Mountain View-based tech giant's I/O 2025 keynote session in May as an extension to the AI Mode. Search Live is powered by a custom version of Gemini and has voice input capabilities, enabling the ability to not just ask queries, but also follow-up questions.

Search Live in AI Mode

In a blog post, Google said that Search Live is powered by the same custom version of Gemini as AI Mode and features advanced voice capabilities. It can be accessed via a waveform icon just beneath the search bar in the Google app on both Android and iOS devices. Tapping this icon opens a full-screen interface for Search Live with two options — mute and transcript.

The latter enables users to view a text response and continue the conversation by tapping instead of verbal commands. It will also provide links to relevant websites on the screen in case they wish to access more details.

As per the company, Search Live works in the background and thus, users can quit the Google app and still continue their conversation with Search. Further, they can also revisit conversations by navigating to the AI Mode history. Google says that the feature leverages a query fan-out technique to present users with a diverse range of helpful content from the web.

The feature is currently being tested as part of the AI Mode experiment via opt-in in Search Labs. It is only available in the US and Google is yet to expand it to other regions.

Although Search Live in AI Mode is currently limited to voice-based commands, the company says it will also introduce the ability to point a camera at an object and ask questions about it in real-time, in the coming months.

A previous report suggests that this feature supports four different voices — Cosmo, Neso, Terra, and Cassini — which can be selected from the three dot menu in the Search Live interface.