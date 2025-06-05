Google is increasing the rate limit of its Gemini 2.5 Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model. On Wednesday, a company executive announced that the AI model, which is currently only available to the paid subscribers, will now allow users to send 100 queries instead of 50. This increased rate limit will only apply to the Google AI Pro subscribers, as the AI Ultra tier already offers a higher rate limit. Notably, at Google I/O, the tech giant said that the Pro subscribers will get “expanded access” to the AI model.

Google Reveals Gemini 2.5 Pro's Rate Limit for Pro Users

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Josh Woodward, Vice President of Google Labs and Gemini, announced the increased rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers. Woodward highlighted that these users will now be able to send 100 queries or messages per day with the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, instead of the current rate limit of 50 queries.

With this post, Google has also revealed the actual rate limit for its paid subscribers for the first time. The Mountain View-based tech giant normally uses vague terms such as “limited access,” “expanded access,” or “highest access” to refer to the rate limits. Notably, the rate limit doubling comes two weeks after the company announced at its I/O event that it will give its paid users increased usage of the Gemini 2.5 Pro model.

According to a 9to5Google report, the tech giant might have lowered the rate limit earlier this week, as multiple heavy users of the model claimed to have hit the exhaustion point. However, there is no way to verify this.

At Google I/O, the company officially rebranded the Gemini Advanced plan into Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscriptions. The AI Pro plan is priced the same as Advanced at Rs. 1,950 per month. The AI Ultra subscription, which is currently only live in the US, costs $249.99 (roughly Rs. 21,500) per month, around 11X more than the Pro plan.

For now, if a Pro plan user reaches the rate limit, they can either wait for a reset (rate limit is reset every 24 hours), upgrade to the AI Ultra plan (provided it is available), or switch to Gemini 2.5 Flash (which is not aimed at tackling more complex queries).