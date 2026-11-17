Google has rolled out new AI-powered features for Ask Maps, its conversational tool within Google Maps. Users can now create multi-day travel plans, check appointment availability at nearby businesses and find places from their saved lists. They can also tweak itineraries using conversational prompts, share them with others or export them to Google Docs. The features are rolling out on Android and iOS, with some of the new capabilities initially available only in the US.

Google Maps Ask Maps Can Create Travel Itineraries and Find Appointments

Google said Ask Maps can now create day-by-day itineraries for trips, whether users are planning a day of holiday shopping or a multi-day road trip. The itineraries include schedules, tips and numbered pins for each stop. According to the company, users can share their plans with friends and family or export them to Google Docs on desktop. They can also ask Ask Maps to make changes, such as adding a scenic viewpoint or a lunch stop. The service can provide information about destinations on the itinerary, including live traffic conditions and business hours.

The company has also introduced "Know Before You Go" tips, which highlight details such as parking, EV charging points, weather conditions, traffic delays and tolls along a route.

Google said Ask Maps can also help users find available appointments at nearby businesses offering beauty treatments, pet care, car services and home repairs. Users can describe the service they need and when they want an appointment. For example, they can ask Ask Maps to find a nail salon with an available 4pm slot. The Mountain View-based tech giant added that the assistant can call local businesses on their behalf.

Ask Maps can also check saved Google Maps lists for places with immediate availability. Google gave the example of a user asking for restaurants from their saved lists that can seat five people within the next 30 minutes. The feature checks availability at those places and returns suitable options.

Google Maps Ask Maps Features Availability

Google said the new Ask Maps features are rolling out on Android and iOS. The company is also extending the service to 30 more countries in Europe, including Spain, Germany and the UK, bringing its reach to more than 200 countries and territories.

The availability of individual features will vary by region. Google said itinerary creation and saved-list searches will be available wherever Ask Maps is supported. The "Know Before You Go" tips and appointment-finding features, meanwhile, are initially rolling out in the US, with plans to bring them to more markets later.