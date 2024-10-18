Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Adds Gemini Team to DeepMind in AI Streamlining Push

Google Adds Gemini Team to DeepMind in AI Streamlining Push

DeepMind was founded in London in 2010 as an academic-style research lab.

By Curtis Heinzl and Davey Alba, Bloomberg | Updated: 18 October 2024 13:53 IST
Google Adds Gemini Team to DeepMind in AI Streamlining Push

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google acquired DeepMind in 2014

Highlights
  • Google aims to consolidate separate units working on AI
  • Google has been working on consolidating AI teams since six months
  • It recently merged DeepMind with Google Brain
Advertisement

Alphabet's Google is moving the team behind its Gemini AI assistant app to its DeepMind research lab, continuing a plan to consolidate the company's various groups working on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The search giant is simplifying its structure to “keep increasing the pace of progress” of AI development, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on Thursday. He also announced that Prabhakar Raghavan, the most senior leader of Google's search and ads units, is leaving the role after four years helming the company's flagship businesses. Raghavan will step into a new role as Google's chief technologist, Pichai said.

Nick Fox, a veteran Google executive who acted as a search deputy under Raghavan, will step into the role leading the company's search, ads, maps and shopping services.

Long the dominant search engine globally, Google has battled the perception for the last two years that it's lagged behind the likes of Microsoft, OpenAI and other startups in rolling out new generative AI tools and services. Yet, as it works to stay competitive with new entrants upending search, it must also take care not to cannibalise its core profit machine. In his announcement, Pichai framed the reorganisation as a way to streamline the company's progress in AI.

Over the last six months, Google has been consolidating its AI-focused teams, seeking to improve the Gemini models to challenge the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic. In April, the firm moved its models, research and responsible AI teams to the DeepMind division. Soon after, it merged DeepMind with Google Brain, a rival research unit within the company. 

DeepMind was founded in London in 2010 as an academic-style research lab, then acquired by Google in 2014. Executives say the lab has recently shifted away from its original mission and become more product-driven.

Both inside and outside Google, “so many of the leading research labs are actually product companies at this point,” said Eli Collins, DeepMind's vice president of product, in an interview with Bloomberg News last month. He said DeepMind has had to “pick up the pace” to keep up with the rate of AI innovation.

Google has also been challenged by mounting antitrust scrutiny from federal officials. In August, Google lost a trial over claims by the US Justice Department that the company illegally monopolises online search and advertising markets.

In September, a trial covering the company's alleged dominance over the technology used to buy and sell online ads concluded, with closing arguments scheduled for November. A decision in that case is expected by the end of the year.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, DeepMind, AI, OpenAI
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Launch Teased as Phantom V Fold Gets Sold Out on Amazon

Related Stories

Google Adds Gemini Team to DeepMind in AI Streamlining Push
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Launched in India; Will Get Six Years of OS Updates
  2. This Is What the Upcoming OnePlus 13 Could Look Like
  3. Infinix Launches Inbook Air Pro+ In India With These Features
  4. OxygenOS 15 Release Date Confirmed, OnePlus Teases New AI Features
  5. Infinix Zero Flip First Impressions
  6. Oppo Unveils Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. US FCC Adopts Rules That Require All Smartphones to Offer Hearing Aid Support
  2. Sam Altman Rebrands Controversial Worldcoin Project as World, Announces Major Updates
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Could Be India's First Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC-Powered Phone, Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Ancient Humans Remained in Frigid Central Europe During Last Ice Age, New Study Reveals
  5. Meta Partners with Hollywood's Blumhouse to Test Out AI Movie Generation Model
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Launch Teased as Phantom V Fold Gets Sold Out on Amazon
  7. Google Adds Gemini Team to DeepMind in AI Streamlining Push
  8. Researchers Develop Jurassic Park-Inspired Method for Storing DNA-Based Data Safely
  9. iPad Mini (2024) Could Feature Binned Version of A17 Pro Chip From iPhone 15 Pro
  10. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Will Now Launch a Week Earlier, New Trailer Reveals Naval Combat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »