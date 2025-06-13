Pixel 10 family is speculated to go official sometime in August with upgrades over last year's Pixel 9 series. Google is yet to confirm the arrival of new generation Pixel phones, but ahead of it, leaks about the lineup are emerging on the Web. It was reported earlier this week that the Pixel 10 series will offer support for Qi2 wireless charging and in-built magnets. However, a new leak has now surfaced that contradicts this. Google is also said to launch a dual-port USB Type-C charger.

A recent report revealed that the Pixel 10 series will offer Qi 2.2 wireless charging with Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) standard, and the tech giant is setting an ecosystem of accessories known as 'Pixelsnap'. This ecosystem is said to include accessories such as Pixelsnap Charger, Pixelsnap Charger with Stand, and a Pixelsnap Ring Stand. It was reported that the phones will come with in-built magnets. Now, a new report by Android Headlines contradicts this claim and states that the Pixel 10 series will require a case to use said Pixelsnap accessories.

Google is reportedly including Qi 2-compatible magnets in its official Pixel 10 cases rather than adding them to the phones. This indicates that users will need to get a supported case to use the Qi 2 wireless charging accessories.

Many Android phones launched this year, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the OnePlus 13, follow the same pattern, requiring a separate case with in-built magnets to align with wireless chargers. However, Apple's iPhone models have included internal magnets since 2020, allowing seamless attachment of accessories without needing special cases.

Further, the report claims that Google will start selling a new dual-port USB Type-C charger. The company is currently selling a single-port USB Type-C charger. The new charger may offer 45W charging speeds with a second slower port, likely for use with the Pixel Watch charger.

The latest Pixel family, expected to include a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is expected to be unveiled at a Made by Google event on August 20. The phones could ship with the new Tensor G5 chipset. The company is said to offer the Pixel 10 models for pre-order on the same day. The sale of the phones could start later on August 28.