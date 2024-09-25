Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development

Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development

Investors in Alphabet have been pressing the company to show how AI investments can turn into new business.

By Julia Love, Davey Alba and Curtis Heinzl, Bloomberg News | Updated: 25 September 2024 16:38 IST
Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Google’s AI researchers have had to pick up the pace as progress in the field grows

Highlights
  • Google Cloud struck deals to weave its latest AI models in consumer apps
  • The company also unveiled new versions of its AI model, Gemini.
  • Google Cloud is trying to expand business with generative AI
Advertisement

Google said it has seen faster progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a result of closer collaboration between its cloud computing unit and its AI research lab.

Google Cloud struck deals to weave its latest AI models into popular consumer products, sharing more than 75 customer stories, including from the social app Snapchat and the storage company Pods, the company said as part of its virtual Gemini at Work event. The company also unveiled new versions of its AI model, Gemini.  

Collaboration between Google Cloud and the company's research arm, Google DeepMind, can help accelerate product to market, executives said. That's important as investors press parent company Alphabet Inc. to show how AI investments can turn into new business.

It's closer work between two business units that both have something to prove. Google Cloud, which has long trailed Amazon.com and Microsoft in the cloud computing market, is trying to use the excitement around generative AI to expand its business. Google's AI researchers invented much of the technology that underpins the latest wave of AI, but after OpenAI leapfrogged Google with the launch of ChatGPT, the search giant has been under pressure to smooth the path from research labs to products for consumers and businesses.

As progress in the field accelerates, Google's AI researchers have had to “pick up the pace,” said Eli Collins, vice president of product at DeepMind.

“The researchers are incredibly motivated by seeing their work in the hands of real products and users,” Collins said. “That's also been a culture shift, not just within Google, but the rest of the research community, where so many of the leading research labs are actually product companies at this point.” 

In recent years, Google has lost a series of researchers who were impatient to launch products. But one of the most outspoken members of that camp, Noam Shazeer, recently returned.

Across Silicon Valley, companies have struggled to unite research and product teams, which often have different incentives, said Sharon Zhou, CEO of Lamini Inc., a startup that helps companies use AI systems known as large language models. 

“Production AI and AI research teams are notoriously hard to get collaborating well,” Zhou wrote in a message. “Whoever figures out how to get these teams collaborating well will be a market leader. They are in strong tension at many companies, from Google to their competitors.”

In an interview earlier this year, Google Cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian said strengthening ties with DeepMind has been a key focus, noting that teams in London, Seattle and the Bay Area are working closely, sometimes even sitting side by side. In one session in June, Google Cloud employees presented customers' experiences with generative AI to DeepMind researchers, and some features discussed by the teams were included in Tuesday's model launch, a Google Cloud spokeswoman said. 

To sharpen the focus on product, DeepMind researchers are working not only with Google Cloud but also with corporate customers, Collins said. In conversations with customer Snap Inc., the owner of Snapchat, the company shared how users were often using the app for homework help. DeepMind tailored its models accordingly, Collins said. 

“Cloud customers are our customers,” Collins said.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google Cloud, AI Development, DeepMind
Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities

Related Stories

Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  3. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  4. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  6. The Best Big Billion Day Deals on Flipkart: Top Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 20,000, and Rs. 15,000!
  7. Lenovo Tab K11 Enhanced Edition With 11-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Airtel's New AI Tool Will Help You Detect Spam Calls and Messages
  9. Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development
  10. Moto G45 Review: Midrange Performance, Affordable Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities
  2. Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
  3. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Google Cloud, Research Units Collaborate to Speed AI Development
  5. Asus Zenbook S 14, NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ PCs With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Debut in India
  6. AI Market Will Surge to Near $1 Trillion by 2027, Bain Says
  7. Google, Volkswagen Partner on Smartphone AI Assistant
  8. Airtel Introduces Network-Based AI-Powered Spam Detection Tool in India
  9. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Suggests Larger Rear Camera Module
  10. Samsung Defends Indian Wages as Strike at Plant Enters Third Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »