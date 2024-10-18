Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G could launch in India soon, the company teased on social media on Thursday. The foldable smartphone made its global debut on September 13, boasting features such as MediaTek Dimensity chipset, AMOLED display and 50-megapixel camera. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has suggested that the Phantom V Fold 2 5G could mark its entry into the Indian market as the successor to the Phantom V Fold 5G which is now claimed to be completely sold out on Amazon.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Launch in India

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tecno Mobile India announced that the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G has been sold out on Amazon but the “story does not end here”. The company highlighted that the next chapter will unfold soon, hinting towards the potential debut of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 in India.

We are Fold Out! #PHANTOMVFold is completely sold out on @amazonIN. All thanks to your love 🙌



But the story doesn't end here. If you know, you know 😏#TECNOMobile pic.twitter.com/5VGWQC3seH — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) October 17, 2024

However, the pricing of the handset in India remains unknown. It is speculated to come with similar specifications as its global counterpart.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Specifications

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G global variant sports an outer 6.42-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,080x2,550 pixels, while it has a 7.85-inch 2K+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,000 x 2,296 pixels on the inside. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel portrait lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The device also has two 32-megapixel cameras for selfies.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is backed by a 5,750mAh battery with 70W Ultra Charge and 15W wireless charging support. In terms of connectivity, it gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. The on-board sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, hall sensor, e-compass, and flicker sensor.