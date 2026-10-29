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Google Chrome's Autofill Feature Can Now Pull Details You Need Straight From Your Gmail Inbox

Enhanced Autofill capability is rolling out to eligible Gemini in Chrome users on desktop, Android and iOS in the United States.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 11:44 IST
Google Chrome's Autofill Feature Can Now Pull Details You Need Straight From Your Gmail Inbox

Photo Credit: Google

The feature uses Gemini with Personal Intelligence

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Highlights
  • Google has announced an update to Chrome’s enhanced Autofill feature
  • The new capability is designed to reduce the need to switch between tabs
  • The new functionality uses Gemini with Personal Intelligence
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Google expanded Chrome's autofill capabilities to iOS and Android earlier this year, focusing on basics like addresses and card details. Now, the Mountain View-based company has announced an update to Chrome's Autofill feature that lets the browser suggest details from users' Gmail accounts when filling out online forms. The new feature eliminates the need to manually search emails for relevant details. Google said the feature is rolling out on desktop computers, Android devices and iOS devices. However, it's initially available only to users in the US.

Google Chrome Enhanced Autofill Can Now Pull Details From Gmail 

Through a blog post on Wednesday, Google has announced the rollout of Chrome's enhanced autofill feature. This can automatically suggest information pulled directly from Gmail as you fill out online forms.

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The feature uses Gemini with Personal Intelligence, and Google says it can surface details like order numbers, tracking information, and flight bookings from Gmail without opening the corresponding email manually. The new update expands Chrome's existing Autofill capabilities, which already support information such as name, address, and credit card number

The demo video shared by Google shows that the new feature will help users to find flight status quickly, without digging through the inbox to find the ticket number. Gemini will autofill the booking code or ticket number from the relevant emails for you.

The feature is designed to make everyday online tasks more convenienT. It removes the need to switch between tabs or search through your inbox for information. The enhanced Autofill capability is rolling out to eligible Gemini in Chrome users on desktop, Android and iOS in the United States who have Personal Intelligence enabled.

Google has revealed the privacy controls for the new feature. It states that the sensitive data remains encrypted. "You can manage whether enhanced autofill is enabled and what it can access via your Chrome settings", said Google.

The autofill feature can be accessed on Chrome by tapping the three-dot menu and selecting Settings.

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Further reading: Google Chrome, Gemini, Google Autofill
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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