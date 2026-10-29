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Gemini AI in Google Sheets Updated With Faster Responses, Improved Consistency Across Cells

Google is currently rolling out the new Gemini AI features for Sheets in phases.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 18:31 IST
Gemini AI in Google Sheets Updated With Faster Responses, Improved Consistency Across Cells

Gemini in Google Sheets now supports up to 3,000 cells per request

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Highlights
  • Gemini in Google Sheets now provides exact web sources
  • Gemini in Google Sheets now supports more cells per request
  • Users can access the new features by clicking on ‘Ask Gemini’
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Google rolled out a major upgrade for Workspace by allowing Gemini AI to analyse and visualise user data in Sheets. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has announced multiple new features and performance enhancements for Gemini in Google Sheets. The AI tool now offers faster response times for data processing and enhanced cell-over-cell consistency. Gemini in Google Sheets has also been upgraded to support more cells in each query. The tech giant is currently rolling out the latest features and upgrades to various users in phases. However, only paid subscribers will be able to access these Gemini AI functionalities in Google Sheets.

Google Sheets Gets New Gemini AI Features, Upgrades

In a blog post on Wednesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that it is introducing new features and improvements for the Gemini AI tool in Google Sheets. The company says that it began rolling out the updates gradually on October 20, and the gradual rollout takes up to 15 days for feature visibility.

The new enhancements are available for users with Business Standard and Plus plans, Enterprise Standard and Plus plans, Google AI Pro and Ultra plans, Google AI Pro for Education, and AI Expanded Access. For admins, the new Gemini features in Google Sheets will be available by default for users with Gemini in Sheets enabled. Meanwhile, other users can access the same by clicking on the “Ask Gemini” button, appearing in the top-right corner of Sheets' side panel.

As part of the new upgrades, Gemini in Google Sheets will now provide the exact web sources that have been referenced within each individual cell. The company claims that this helps users verify AI-generated data. The cell-level source attribution is also claimed to give users more visibility to “audit, verify, and cross-reference outputs”. The sources will be visible for each individual in Google Sheets' web version.

On top of this, the Mountain View-based tech giant says that upgraded processing will deliver faster response times. Further, Gemini in Google Sheets now offers improved cell-over-cell consistency. It is claimed to perform up to 55 times faster than manual entry for 500-cell tasks. Apart from this, Gemini in Google Sheets now supports up to 3,000 cells per request, allowing users to summarise, categorise, and process more “data in a single request”.

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Further reading: Gemini AI in Google Sheets, Google, Google Sheets, Gemini
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Gemini AI in Google Sheets Updated With Faster Responses, Improved Consistency Across Cells
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